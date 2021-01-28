53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Hope returns to our nation

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
January 27, 2021 - 4:13 pm
 

Last Wednesday morning I watched the inauguration of our nation’s 46th president, Joseph R. Biden, with tears in my eyes.

Politics aside, what I saw was a man with a goal — a goal similar to our nation’s 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, whose aim was to unify the country as the Civil War neared its end.

Two months before the war officially ended and 41 days before he was assassinated, Lincoln asked the nation to unite and heal.

“With malice toward none with charity for all with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right let us strive on to finish the work we are in to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan — to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations,” he said.

Although our nation did not fight a years-long civil war, November’s election did create a severe rift in our country and did result in bloodshed when devout followers of our former president stormed the Capitol seeking to overturn the results.

We’ve also been fighting a war against the spread of an unseen enemy: the coronavirus. While so many have done their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, as of earlier this week it had claimed the lives of nearly 4,100 of our fellow residents of the Silver State.

In addition to the toll it’s taken on the lives of Nevadans, the virus and attempts to stem it from killing others have affected every aspect of our lives. Businesses are struggling. People have lost their jobs.

And despite years of fighting against discrimination and racial injustices, they still exist.

Now, just as it did 156 years ago, our nation needs to heal. Our citizens need to remember that we are all Americans. We have a common goal.

In his address, Biden offered something that has been lacking in our country for months: hope. He said we “look ahead in our uniquely American way — restless, bold, optimistic …”

I am optimistic that the cloud we have been under – because of the political divide, pervasive negativity, inequalities and restrictions put in place to help stop the spread of the coronavirus – is beginning to lift and that sunnier days are ahead.

We’ve seen that hope in the past few weeks as about 212,000 vaccines for COVID-19 have been distributed throughout the state to be administered to frontline workers and those most at risk for “negative impacts” from the virus.

Vaccination clinics in Boulder City opened Monday, and in just two days more than 600 people received their first dose.

In his State of the City address, Mayor Kiernan McManus promised that the city will “be working hard to bring us out of this crisis.”

It may be slow, but we are making progress. Let’s do it together, as a united nation. As a “team, together everyone achieves more.”

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
G. Kevin Savord
Censorship of legitimate opinions not acceptable
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

I have enjoyed the time spent writing a monthly commentary column for our local newspaper, the Boulder City Review. The commentary I put to pen is, of course, my opinion — an opinion that I have found to be held by numerous readers, not all, but many. Of course, there are those who do not share my position on the subject matter that I present and that is certainly well understood and acceptable.

Rose Ann Miele
Job guarantee would help millions
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

Do you get tired of all the suffering and dying we cause each other? I sure do. What do we do about it? Here’s what I do: read and learn. I read and learn how we can solve problems, not just talk, rant and rave on social media and share unfounded opinions with others.

Pets have special place in our hearts, lives
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

Over $95.7 billion — no, it’s not how much we spent on recent elections — it’s how much we Americans spend each year on our pets, our “fur babies,” our “four-footed friends,” “our cuddly companions,” our… well, you get the picture.

Eric Lundgaard
Trump doesn’t require reality to act
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

Is America finally able to understand the consciousness of Donald Trump based on his behavior? To assist, I am able to ascertain the consciousness of human beings according to Theosophical tradition.

Varying opinions vital to democracy
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Periodically, I have to remind readers that the “articles” featured on this page are not news stories. They are opinion pieces.

Time to focus on truth
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

We are into the first week of a new year that brings new promises and continuing challenges. Of great promise are vaccines against the COVID-19 virus. The city has already received and administered hundreds of doses to health care workers and first responders. The progress that will be made depends on how many doses of the vaccine are available. The city paramedics and the hospital staff will work to provide the vaccine based on the priorities established at the state level. More information is available at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org.

Here’s to a better 2021
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Today is the last day of 2020. I know I am not the only one who is eager to see this year end.

’Twas the baking before Christmas
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

A few years ago, many readers commented how much they enjoyed my column about holiday baking and requested that I make this an annual tradition. As you read this, I will be at home, enjoying the fruits of my labor after spending a week’s vacation knee-deep in flour, sugar and spices, in the true spirit of this message.

G. Kevin Savord
Public schools need to open
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

What do the library, post office, police department and public schools have in common? They are all owned by the citizens. All are open for business except, of course, schools. Schools in particular were built using funds collected from taxes that all of us paid. All of the expenses to run these institutions along with teacher’s salaries are paid by us as well.