High anxiety from low water pressure cured with inexpensive DIY fix

While visiting family over Christmas, I was reminded how low water pressure from faucets and shower heads are such a common problem.

At my family’s house the pressure from the kitchen faucet was so low, I could barely rinse off dishes and had the same struggle in the shower rinsing shampoo out of my hair.

Often homeowners just get used to the low flow and begrudgingly accept it because it’s not actually putting their sink or shower out of commission. We’ll question: should I call a plumber? Do I need a new faucet/shower head? Do I really need another repair bill when nothing is actually broken? But still, we all want that strong, solid flow of water. The good news is most of the time there’s an inexpensive DIY fix for your low flow woes.

I’ve compiled some common reasons for low water pressure that have easy to find DIY fixes online or in how-to books, so once you identify the problem, you can fix it yourself.

Clogged Aerators- An aerator is a small device screwed on to the tip of a faucet. It contains a screen(s) that filters out particles and creates a smooth flow of water.

Especially with our locally classified “very hard” water, over time, these screens get clogged with mineral deposits and cause the flow to lose pressure. Simply cleaning or replacing an aerator will get the flow strong and smooth again.

Clogged Shower heads- Similar to aerators, the holes of the shower head can become clogged with mineral deposits, restricting flow. One way to clear the holes is with a good soak in white distilled vinegar that dissolves mineral buildup.

Clogged Faucet Cartridge- Sometimes debris can clog the cartridge inside your faucet and replacing it will be the fix. I recommend contacting the faucet manufacturer to know exactly which cartridge you’ll need. Often they can also provide you with step-by-step instructions for replacement.

Water Softener Issue- In this case there would be low pressure throughout the home. To determine if the softener is the culprit, bypass the softener and see if the pressure remains low when not flowing through it. If the pressure increases, you’ll need to investigate where the problem is with the softener. Some issues could be: the softener isn’t big enough, a sediment filter could be clogged, sediment may be clogging pipes and/or the resin bed. Cleaning or replacing the filter, flushing the pipes or cleaning the tank and resin bed could get the pressure back.

Hot Water Tank- If there’s low pressure only when running hot water, the issue is coming from the water heater. Check the age of your tank and look for corrosion on its pipes and at the bottom of the tank—signs that it may be time for replacement.

Over time, mineral deposits and gunk fill up on the bottom of the tank, restricting and lessening the amount of hot water. Flushing the tank will correct this issue and is recommended for general maintenance.

If low pressure is everywhere in the home, even when bypassing the softener, the problem could be one or more of the following:

■ pipe leaking leading to the softener

■ a faulty pressure regulator (if you have one)

■ the public water supply may be having an issue

■ clogged or corroded pipe where water enters the house

A simple method of testing your home’s water pressure is with a pressure gauge that screws to an exterior hose spigot. Average water pressure is between 40 and 80psi.

Anything sustained higher could damage valves and fixtures, anything lower could be annoyingly low pressure. “Due to large differences in the topography, the water pressure supplied to our customers in Boulder City has a range of approximately 30 psi to 110 psi. Feel free to contact the City of Boulder City Public Works Water Division with any questions”—Michael Noe, Water &Amp; Wastewater Division supervisor.