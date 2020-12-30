41°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Here’s to a better 2021

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
December 30, 2020 - 3:09 pm
 

Today is the last day of 2020. I know I am not the only one who is eager to see this year end.

Although I realized that very little will change in the next couple of weeks, at least there is hope that 2021 will bring us some respite from the coronavirus and a return to our favorite activities — even if they are modified a bit.

In the last weeks of this year, a vaccine against the coronavirus arrived and inoculations began. It will take some time until all those who wish to be vaccinated have received their doses, but with more people being able to get the vaccine, there is hope that fewer people will catch it, spread it around or perish from the virus.

There’s no denying that COVID-19 and its impact on the world was significant. It affected practically every aspect of our lives this past year. Obviously, because of this, 2020 will be a hard year to forget.

Whether it was the loss of a job, working from home, homeschooling your child, learning how to navigate the world of online shopping or staying away from family and friends for special occasions, each one of us was impacted in some way by efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Favorite events and activities were canceled, as were vacations to faraway places. After being forced to close, many businesses could not reopen and shuttered their doors permanently.

I believe some of the changes made to help curb the spread of the virus will last well beyond this year, or the next one for that matter. Take the wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitizer, for instance.

I have always carried hand sanitizer with me, but I didn’t always remember to use it. It was something that I brought along in case I wasn’t able to wash my hands. (The Girl Scout in me likes to be prepared for practically any situation.)

Now, it has become a part of everyday life. I use it after opening or closing doors in public places, before I enter my car after a trip to the grocery store and whenever I touch something that I know has been touched by others. I have small bottles of hand sanitizer attached to the straps of my purses as well as in the console of my car.

While the requirement to wear a face mask to enter a public building may eventually be eliminated, I do believe that it will become more common to see them on people. In the past, they were primarily used only in sterile medical environments or by those with or prone to respiratory ailments. It seemed odd to see a person out on the street with one on.

There has been resistance to wearing them, much like seat belts when they were first introduced. Wearing or not wearing one has even become a political statement. Until data comes out to support how much protection the masks really provide — or don’t provide — folks will comply only as they are required to.

I prefer to err on the side of caution and am glad to put on a face mask, just as I am happy to fasten my seat belt every time I get in a moving vehicle. I know seat belts save lives. They saved the lives of me and my husband earlier this year when we were involved in a rollover accident in our truck.

Despite the challenges and negatives that came in 2020, it did have some positives, too. Just look at how creative we have become to keep in touch with others or mark achievements.

Technically challenged folks have learned to master the internet and online meetings. Drive-by parades have kept people from feeling isolated on their birthdays, graduations or when they receive academic accolades.

Being forced to stay at home has helped us forge stronger relationships with our loved ones and encouraged us to learn new skills. We are baking more, trying new recipes and then sharing them via pictures or with those quarantined with us. We are reading, knitting, gardening, painting and pursuing a variety of recreational activities.

We are also finding ways to help our friends and neighbors by dropping off care packages or sharing much sought-after necessities such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

Social distancing guidelines have guided us to the great outdoors where we are hiking, boating, camping and bike riding more than we have in the past, allowing us to take in the beauty of nature.

And we have learned to slow down, relax and appreciate the good things in our lives. But the one thing that I will never get used to is hearing about the number of loved ones lost to this horrible illness. That will leave a hole in my heart forever and I will always remember the heartbreak in 2020.

I wish each and every one of you a better 2021. Cheers!

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
’Twas the baking before Christmas
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

A few years ago, many readers commented how much they enjoyed my column about holiday baking and requested that I make this an annual tradition. As you read this, I will be at home, enjoying the fruits of my labor after spending a week’s vacation knee-deep in flour, sugar and spices, in the true spirit of this message.

G. Kevin Savord
Public schools need to open
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

What do the library, post office, police department and public schools have in common? They are all owned by the citizens. All are open for business except, of course, schools. Schools in particular were built using funds collected from taxes that all of us paid. All of the expenses to run these institutions along with teacher’s salaries are paid by us as well.

Rose Ann Miele
Celebrate power to get things done
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

As I write this, a picture comes into my mind. It’s a Sunday in December, 22 years ago, when I wrote my first holiday piece for the Boulder City News and the Henderson Home News. It was the day after the Boulder City Christmas parade. It was 7 a.m.; I was sitting at my desk typing and a light snow was falling.

Are we circumventing city’s advisory committees?
By Harold Begley Special to the Boulder City Review

I find that the formation of the city’s municipal pool ad hoc committee, chaired by Mayor (Kiernan) McManus with Councilman (James Howard) Adams serving as the vice chairman, to provide recommendations to the City Council regarding the proposed three ballot questions associated with a new aquatic center can easily lead to a violation of the open meeting law.

Happiness ‘Hallmark’ of holiday movies
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

I love this time of year. There’s a nip in the air. The leaves on trees glow in shades of red, yellow and orange. Families and friends gather for festive meals. And Hallmark airs countless Christmas movies.

Sometimes one word is enough
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

It should come as no surprise to anyone that 2020’s word of the year is pandemic.

Continued efforts to fight virus needed
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

A long, difficult year for many of us is coming to close. The COVID-19 pandemic came on early in the year and has remained with us. In so many ways the virus has disrupted lives. The early attempts to ease the shock of the rapid spread of the disease were not continued as the months wore on. We have seen the spread increase quickly at times and then subside as people worked to limit their exposure and the exposure of others.

Spirit of season worth celebrating
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Welcome to our annual Taste of the Holidays issue.

Value of single-branch library system questionable
By Fred Voltz Special to the Boulder City Review

How would you react to paying up to 266 percent more at the local Albertsons for the same items sold at any other Albertsons in Clark County?

G. Kevin Savord
Facts undermine conspiracy theories
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

I generally don’t believe in conspiracy theories. I actually find most of them silly and baseless. The John F. Kennedy assassination in 1964 was likely the place where these alternate conspiracy theories were born. Along came the moon landing and the conspiracy theories questioning the authenticity of the event abounded. Then we have 9/11, one conspiracy advocate suggested the Twin Towers were rigged by the government to fall down.