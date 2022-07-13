89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Opinion

First impressions count

By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review
July 13, 2022 - 4:02 pm
 
(Photo courtesy Owen Krepps) Owen Krepps has joined the Boulder City Review as a reporter.
(Photo courtesy Owen Krepps) Owen Krepps has joined the Boulder City Review as a reporter.
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) A bighorn ram gazes into the eyes of newbie Owen Krepps and w ...
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) A bighorn ram gazes into the eyes of newbie Owen Krepps and wonders why he is bothering him when he was just trying to eat some grass.

It has been quite the move from Pennsylvania to Nevada for little ol’ me (Hi, I’m Owen Krepps, the new guy at the Review). If you’ll spare me the time, I would like to share some of my observations with the town that I have made in my first month living here.

Overall, things have been swell, as I am beginning to call this place home.

A little background before I get started. I moved out to Nevada fresh out of college in search of something different. I love where I am from but wanted to spread my wings and get out of the boonies and farm village where I grew up in Chapmanville, Pennsylvania.

I had already covered the Vegas Golden Knights for an online publication called Vegas Hockey Now so I figured Nevada would be a good place to start looking for jobs. Sure enough, the perfect opportunity aligned with the Boulder City Review, and here I am.

Here’s what I can say about Boulder City so far.

1. Hot. Hot. Hot.

As a person allergic to a certain chemical in sunscreen, I picked a heck of a place to live.

I left Pennsylvania in the middle of the summer, which can get pretty hot, especially with the humidity. However, summer showers break up the hot days every now and then. August is usually our hottest month but even then you have to search for a 100-plus degree day. Here it’s a little different.

It has taken me a bit to get used to it, but so far the heat has not bothered me all too much. You just have to know how to manage it properly. Stay in the shade, crank up the air conditioning, drink plenty of water, and cover your car’s dash up with one of those thingamajiggers. It’s also very windy here, which helps with the heat.

I’m sure I will be eating my words come August.

2. Dogs!

I love dogs. More than the average person, and had to say a tragic goodbye to my family’s 6-year-old Havanese pup, Hannah, to move out here. But one thing that has been abundantly clear in the weeks that I have been here is that there is no shortage of four-legged friends in Boulder City.

Everywhere I go I see people walking their dogs or mutts poking their heads out the window to greet me as I walk or drive by. Not only this, but every dog I see is so well trained, especially some of the dogs that I saw at the Damboree celebration as they roamed around leashless.

Give it time, and I will join the Boulder City Dog Owners Guild.

3. Good Samaritans.

This one is a tad embarrassing, but I’ll share it only because I like poking fun at myself from time to time. The other day I was taking a stroll on my bike around town to get a feel for what town was like in the evening.

I got home later and went about my business only to receive a phone call from the police department letting me know that they had found my wallet outside of the theater. I didn’t even realize it was missing. Oops.

Some good Samaritan turned in my wallet to the Boulder City Police Department without taking anything and I picked it up later. Whoever you are, thank you and I apologize for my clumsiness!

4. I’m not alone.

I grew up in Pennsylvania around a town called Titusville, which, like Boulder City and the Hoover Dam, has a unique historical element to it. Titusville was where the first oil was drilled in America, making it a semipopular tourist attraction.

There are tourists every now and then in T-Vegas, but in Boulder City, they seem to be here every day, especially in the summer. This has given me a little comfort knowing that I’m not the only one exploring this place and that, to some, it is not normal to have sheep in public parks.

5. So much more to see.

I’ve been here for a month now and have seen so many things and met so many wonderful people. But I still have so much more to explore and, thankfully, have the perfect job to do it.

I have yet to check out things such as the train station, haunted ghost tours, city museum, and dried-up remains at Lake Mead. That is not to mention the countless restaurants I have to try as well. I’m still weighing my options on what the best pizza place in the area is.

This is a special town, and I am so thankful to be a part of it. I look forward to living here for many years to come as I am just getting started.

Contact reporter Owen Krepps at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
It’s time to ‘Be Boulder’
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Except for those few moments every now and then when the cynical journalist in me creeps out, I like to consider myself a positive person. I look for the best in people and try to ignore, as much as possible, their faults.

Ron Russ
Opinions are like armpits
By Ron Russ Boulder City Review

“Opinions are like armpits … we all have them but think only ours don’t stink!” Author unknown.

Kiernan McManus
Water conservation top priority for city
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

With the results of the primary election last month I will resume writing this monthly column for the remainder of my term as mayor ending in November. I congratulate Joe Hardy as the next mayor of Boulder City and look forward to a smooth transition in working with Joe.

G. Kevin Savord
Inflation fueled by rising oil costs
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

What do the rising price of meat products, dairy products, vegetables, cereal and nearly everything in the hardware store, including lumber, have in common? Oil. A barrel of oil is refined into diesel, gasoline, jet fuel and aviation gas. It is utilized in manufacturing plastics, synthetic materials, asphalt, lubricants, roofing, trash bags and the list goes on. Therefore, when the cost of a barrel of oil increases, the cost of goods increases through the manufacturing or the delivery of these products.

Pipeline might save drought-ridden West
By Steven Staley Special to the Boulder City Review

I was first introduced to Lake Mead in the summer of 1968 when my father took a job in Henderson, moving us from Long Beach, California. His boss took us to the boat ramp of the Las Vegas Wash, about 10 miles from Henderson. I spent my freshman and sophomore years at Basic High School, which is now Burkholder Middle School.

(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
Call issued for common-sense gun laws
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

I had a very different column planned for this month, something light, about summer activities. Then on the day of this writing, May 24, 2022, a young man in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. My other piece went completely out the window because I knew I needed to write about this. I am the mother of two young children, and I am terrified.

Eric Lundgaard
River compact needs re-evaluation
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

We live in Boulder City, the city that built Hoover Dam. The Boulder Canyon Project Act was the legislation creating Boulder City as well as Boulder Dam. It is located in Black Canyon adjacent to Boulder City, Nevada. The dam is now called Hoover Dam. Life is like that, isn’t it? We have our desires along with reality, don’t we?

Rod Woodbury
Waste not, want not
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

In July 2017, Boulder City received some really great news that I wanted to share. The Southern Nevada Health District had just approved our latest landfill expansion, the second one that I helped to obtain while serving on SNHD’s board.