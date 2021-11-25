53°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Fight to protect freedoms

By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review
November 24, 2021 - 4:09 pm
 
G. Kevin Savord
G. Kevin Savord

I appreciated the recent commentary by Daniel Benyshek regarding vaccine and mask mandates. He points out the “dutiful responsibility” that freedom-loving Americans should embrace, and I agree wholeheartedly.

Freedom certainly is not free. For a civil society to prosper and flourish, it requires the participation of every citizen to practice basic “love thy neighbor” principles. Caring for one’s self is one thing; caring for others is another and just as important.

Mandating a vaccine that has not been fully FDA approved is ridiculous, especially for those who have already survived the COVID-19 virus and those who are pregnant or have other medical concerns. As science has proven, COVID-19 survivors have an antibody immunity to the virus, an immunity that is much more effective than the vaccine itself.

Science has also shown that anyone who has received the vaccine can still acquire and spread the virus. Therefore, the only benefit of getting vaccinated is to protect oneself from potential hospitalization or severe symptoms.

Mandating a vaccine would be similar to requiring that everyone wear helmets even though not everyone rides motorcycles. Helmets, similar to vaccination, only protect the rider, not those around him. The vaccine doesn’t necessarily protect anyone other than the individual who is vaccinated.

Masks have been proven to provide little or no benefit in spreading this virus, which has been demonstrated repeatedly with the many indoor and outdoor venues in recent months where almost all participants were unmasked, and a super spreader result never materialized. Masking school children and hindering their ability to breathe even though science has shown that children are less affected by this virus is also unwarranted.

I realize that it is often difficult to embrace the scientific logic regarding these issues. Without science, a correct and responsible response to this pandemic is impossible. As Daniel has said, we must balance freedom and civic responsibility. At the same time, however, we need to fight for those very freedoms that are continually threatened. It is our civic responsibility to do so.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

G. Kevin Savord is currently a professional pilot and former small business owner. He can be reached at gksavord@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Give thanks for holidays
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Happy Thanksgiving.

Henderson Mayor Debra March
Annexation is not development
By Debra March Special to the Boulder City Review

I wanted to take this opportunity to share more information with our Boulder City neighbors about the city of Henderson’s proposed annexation of portions of Eldorado Valley, located along the southeast boundary of Henderson and south of Railroad Pass.

Life is like box of chocolates
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

In the movie “Forrest Gump,” the titular character says, “My mama always said, ‘Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.’”

Daniel Benyshek
We must balance freedom, civic responsibility
By Daniel Benyshek Boulder City Review

Despite the overwhelming consensus of the American professional medical community (including the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Nurses Association, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institutes of Health) that advocate for COVID-19 vaccination and basic disease prevention behaviors such as mask wearing in public in order to lessen the savage toll of the coronavirus pandemic, some Americans remain skeptical of the necessity, safety and efficacy of these public health measures. Indeed, it is likely that no amount of expert medical advice or corroborative scientific data will convince these skeptics and conspiracy theorists otherwise.

Alycia Calvert
Let’s get educated
By Alycia Calvert Boulder City Review

Following events in Boulder City can sometimes feel like riding the wave machine at a water park. Lots of highs and lows. Some of us are just along for the ride. Some are determined to get to the front, pushing and shoving as we go. Then, some of us like standing on the edge and blowing a whistle.

It’s an honor to serve
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Today is Veterans Day. It’s a day we set aside to recognize and thank those who served our country in any branch of the military.

Rod Woodbury
Action needed to halt Henderson’s sprawl
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

Mayor (Kiernan) McManus’ Sept. 1 column touted his future plans to conserve wastewater. At the tail end, he offhandedly mentioned Henderson’s intent to annex county land below Railroad Pass to promote its own expansive growth plans. You and I might have missed those three sentences if we weren’t paying close attention. But somehow Henderson’s mayor, Debra March, was well aware.

You have to know how to say no
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

It’s just two letters. One syllable. But “no” is one of the hardest words in the English language to say.

Kiernan McManus
Plans for city reflect residents’ desires
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

We all make plans. Some are good and make life better for us. Some plans just don’t pan out. Other plans are bad plans but we don’t always know that until some time passes. And then there are plans presented that were never intended to be a plan because there was another plan being put in place that would never have (been) accepted if it had been presented honestly and openly.

G. Kevin Savord
Films show freedoms slipping away
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

While traveling in Kentucky recently, my wife and I decided to take in a movie at the local theater in Lexington. One of the previews shown was the trailer for “God’s Not Dead: We the People,” a Christian drama film. It looked interesting, and I learned that it was only shown on a few October dates.