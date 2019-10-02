74°F
Opinion

Fall in love with fall

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
October 2, 2019 - 3:37 pm
 

Fall is my favorite time of the year. I love the earthy tones that accent the decor in our homes and the changing colors of the leaves on the trees.

It’s time to break out the slow cooker and make hearty soups and stews that warm the belly and satisfy the soul without leaving beads of sweat on my forehead.

Pumpkin spice flavored everything has hit the shelves of the local grocery stores, allowing me to enjoy one of my favorite beverages: a steaming cup of chai tea with pumpkin spice creamer.

And it won’t be long before it’s time to light a fire in the fireplace.

For now, though, I can leave the doors and windows open, allowing the cool air to circulate throughout the house, washing away the staleness that comes from having to keep everything closed up so the summer heat doesn’t overwhelm me.

But fall’s arrival last week brought with it more than just cooler temperatures. Have you taken a look at your calendar recently?

Event season has arrived in full force. Starting with last weekend’s Würst Festival, there is something planned in Boulder City nearly every weekend through mid-December. Plus, there’s plenty happening on weekdays.

My calendar is overflowing with community events, and that doesn’t even include the special activities at the library, Third Thursday talks at the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum or great entertainment at any of the local drinking establishments.

There are also club meetings and social gatherings, as well as outdoor activities to enjoy such as hiking, biking or kayaking in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, riding the rails at the Nevada State Railroad Museum by train or Rail Explorers’ rail bikes, or zip lining through Bootleg Canyon.

And I can pretty much guarantee that I’ve missed noting one or two events in my datebook.

I’m tired just thinking about it, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s all part of what makes Boulder City such a great place to be.

Take this weekend’s Art in the Park, for instance. Seeing all the beautiful works is inspiring. I can imagine all the possibilities for adding new pieces of art to my home or jewelry to my collection, all while enjoying the variety of musical entertainment and indulging my cravings with decadent foods that somehow never find their way out of my kitchen.

You can always find something interesting to buy while strolling through the parks or bump into a friend for a quick visit.

I’m looking forward to seeing the newly remodeled fire station during the annual pancake breakfast, shopping at Grace Community Church’s Country Store, watching pups strut their stuff at the Pooch Parade and enjoying all the holiday activities at the beginning of December. The season wouldn’t be the same without a stop to see Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave’s Christmas display, attending the Boulder City Community Club’s annual Doodlebug Bazaar or sitting on Nevada Way for Santa’s Electric Night Parade.

Some Saturdays have multiple events, making the choice of selecting what to do difficult. There are times, though, when making that choice is just too hard, so I attend all the events.

These are just a few of the reasons why I’ve fallen for fall.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

