Opinion

Enjoy education’s escapades

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
August 10, 2022 - 4:23 pm
 

Monday was a big day for Boulder City’s younger residents.

For kindergartners, it was the first day of an exciting 13-year (minimum) journey. There will be so many firsts for them this year. They will be learning so much, adjusting to a new environment, developing study habits and leadership skills that can last a lifetime and making new friends. They have so much to look forward to.

For members of the class of 2023, it was the first day of their last year of high school. This year they will experience the last of so many things. The last picture day, the last open house, the last homecoming, the last prom, the last game of the sport of the season, the last test and the last time they walk the halls of Boulder City High School.

But it’s not a time for them to be sad. High school seniors also have much to look forward to.

What lies beyond the walls of Boulder City High School when they graduate is endless possibilities.

I recall thinking that my last year of high school was the be-all and end-all of things. It was the pinnacle of my time in public school.

There were special events for seniors, school plays and musicals, high school football games to be won and, of course, classes to complete and tests to take. All this while trying to figure out what direction to take my life in once I had that precious diploma. Everything and every decision seemed so important and worth remembering.

Now, looking back, school is a mere blip on the radar of one’s life. There is so much more to experience.

Certainly, school years are filled with precious moments to treasure and students should spend every moment they can relishing their time with friends. They should explore every possible opportunity to better themselves, regardless of what grade they are in, looking to their teachers for both knowledge and guidance.

With open minds and open hearts, students can gain a strong foundation that will serve them well as they embark on higher education, careers, establishing relationships and building families.

Even challenging moments can provide a lesson in overcoming difficulties and how to find solutions.

While I don’t ever want to return to my time in elementary, middle or high school, I envy the student lifestyle. The chance to learn new things daily is exciting.

I know it can still be done as an adult, but there are fewer distractions to get in the way when we’re in school and we have fewer responsibilities.

Enjoy the ride and don’t be afraid of detours.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

