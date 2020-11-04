71°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Election requires patience, flexibility

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
November 4, 2020 - 3:24 pm
 

This year’s election seemed to underscore the strange nature of 2020.

While the plethora of ads promoting or attacking candidates was normal, how we voted was anything but.

Because of COVID-19, states throughout the nation sent out mail-in ballots. Voters could choose to mail them in, drop them off at voting centers or relinquish them in favor of voting the traditional way.

And because those mail-in ballots just had to be postmarked by Nov. 3 that means they may not be received and counted for a couple of days after the election. Lawsuits have been filed — and rejected — in several states calling for them not to be counted.

In Nevada, the elections division of the Secretary of State’s office said early Wednesday morning it would not announce any additional results until at least 9 a.m. today. And final results are not anticipated until Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Getting to that day when final results will be certified will require massive amounts of patience, something that seems to be in short supply these days.

It’s also something we are not used to needing on Election Day. Broadcast news programs, in particular, provided instantaneous results, constantly updating their counts and projections as soon as they were available. Other news sources also took advantage of being able to post numbers online.

For those of us on the West Coast, it was often disheartening because our polls hadn’t even closed and people still had the opportunity to cast their votes. I’m sure many who saw projections didn’t even bother to cast their ballots, figuring results had already been determined.

This year, the unusual voting conditions didn’t seem to deter people from heading to the polls. Voters were flexible and adjusted; they just wanted to be heard.

I suspect because of the delay in getting final results, the intensity surrounding this year’s election will continue to increase.

Despite the challenges of how to vote and get those votes counted, one of the best things about this year’s election is the participation numbers. Many people across the country voted for the first time, and thousands of others, who were content to sit on the sidelines and watch what happened, cast their ballots.

There were reports of people waiting hours in line to vote. And as ballots continue to be counted, the nation is on pace to break voter turnout records.

In addition, the importance of voting is being taught to younger generations. I met a family having dinner Tuesday night that had stopped by the polls for an in-person civics lesson earlier in the day, delivering food to those waiting to vote.

This is democracy in action — even if it seems to be moving at a snail’s pace.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Council’s replacement of staff authorized by charter
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

There has been much discussion recently about the removal of the city manager and city attorney by a 4-1 vote of the City Council. Statements have been made about the ability of the council to make such a decision. This is certainly not the first time such replacements have been done by a council. The following wording of the city charter is from the powers section of the charter pertaining to the positions the council has the authority to appoint or remove.

Appointment raises questions
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Last week, City Council members terminated the employment contracts for City Manager Al Noyola and City Attorney Steve Morris.

G. Kevin Savord
Mail-in ballots problematic
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

If you don’t believe mail-in ballots are a problem, think again. My wife and I became permanent Boulder City residents when we moved from California five years ago. We own property here and have Nevada driver’s licenses. We have no connection to California whatsoever and haven’t for five years.

City must move forward in unity
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

What Boulder City needs right now is a giant bandage.

Rose Ann Miele
More than two parties needed to effect change
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

The first ballot I cast in a presidential election was in 1972 — Nixon versus McGovern. I also served as an election judge, which is what they were called in Illinois. In Nevada, the term is poll worker (also known as election board officer). Times were different then — no computers, no voting machines, only paper ballots in my precinct.

Importance of newspapers celebrated
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Sunday marked the start of the 80th annual observance of National Newspaper Week.

Choice to make at poll obvious
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

To say I was taken aback by the first presidential debate would be a severe understatement. While all three debaters left much to be desired, I was stunned that pollster Frank Luntz, who watched with a cadre of unsure voters, tweeted, “This debate has actually convinced some undecided voters to not vote at all.”

Make your vote count
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

From the very beginning of our country, voting for those who will govern us has been an intrinsic principle.

Fight against virus must continue
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

As we enter into the fall season, the number of new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Clark County has been decreasing gradually over the past few weeks. Gov. Steve Sisolak has issued new guidelines as a result that allow the few businesses still closed in Boulder City to reopen. The governor is closely following the advice from health experts when issuing the guidelines. Our city government is then following the guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.

G. Kevin Savord
What are you going to vote for?
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

I’m not asking “who” you are voting for. I’m asking “what” you voting for. When we cast our ballots this November, we won’t be casting our votes for an individual, even though it seems like it. We will be casting our votes for an ideal, a concept of democracy for our nation’s republic.