Opinion

Editorial: Government transparency essential

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
March 17, 2021 - 5:00 pm
 

Spring arrives Saturday and with it will come warmer days and lots of sunshine. It’s something that we’re celebrating.

But there’s a twist to that celebration. This week newspapers across the country are observing Sunshine Week, an initiative launched in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors to promote open government.

It’s a movement that you should be celebrating too. It provides greater access to public information and helps keep government officials accountable for their actions.

Unfortunately, there are currently a few shadows being cast on that sunshine.

We are especially concerned about a proposed bill now being considered by the state legislature that would limit types of documents that are deemed private.

Assembly Bill 39, which has not had a hearing yet, comes from the Department of Public Safety and would significantly expand the scope of documents considered private under the state’s public records law.

Specifically, it would make confidential any records from a government body that was considered part of the “internal pre-decisional deliberations,” including research, memos or other documents and any notes or working papers prepared by government workers for their personal use, including text and email messages.

This would be very problematic, especially in light of the emails we have received through public records requests. Included in these emails was an exchange between the mayor and a resident that could be construed as a threat in which the resident describes how he could get a gun into council chambers and who would be shot first.

Emails to and from the mayor also reveal discussions about city events with concerned residents that may have helped shape city policies and actions, as well as with a former/current applicant for the city attorney position.

Additionally, we have some concerns about transparency involving city officials.

While the city claims to support transparency of its actions — and indeed does in many instances — some recent events bring that commitment into question.

For example, the public records we receive from the city are featuring more redacted material lately.

This comes on top of an incident involving the acting city attorney.

During a break at a recent City Council meeting, our reporter went to visit a staff member in the city attorney’s office. She was following up on a public records request she had made earlier in the day. The acting city attorney followed her into the office, interrupting the conversation, without knowing if it was personal or professional, and proceeded to talk over the two and even answer questions posed to the staff member as she was trying to answer them herself.

Afterward, she told our reporter that all future questions should be sent to her, and she denied this particular record request calling it attorney/client privilege.

The incident was so jarring that other people in the council chambers noticed the acting city attorney’s actions, and prompted at least one person to follow up the next day to ask our reporter what happened.

We will give her the benefit of the doubt that she is new to her job and new to the position of city attorney. We would like to believe that she is not impeding transparency.

So, in the spirit of transparency, this week’s issue features profiles of nine of the 13 candidates running for a seat on City Council and answers to questions posed by local residents.

I was disappointed that not all the candidates chose to participate or respond, especially one who already sits on a city committee.

In addition to what is featured on pages 11-16, please visit our website, www.bouldercityreview.com, to watch video interviews with the candidates. In those videos, the candidates answer a few more questions as well as explain why they feel they would be a good addition to City Council.

Selecting a candidate to support will not be an easy task. Each one would bring a unique skill set to the dais. Perhaps putting a little sunshine on the matter will help you make your decision before you head to the polls.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Rose Ann Miele
Society benefits from knowledge
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

The other day I was reminded of what it was like to be part of a protest surrounded by thousands of others. How did the huge protests happen? There was no internet or Facebook or Google telling people where to gather at what time. No one called me to meet them in Grant Park or on Dearborn Street in downtown Chicago, yet I got there, along with thousands of others.

Time is of the essence
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

This week has me thinking about time.

Let’s spring into action
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

It is time for Boulder City, and the rest of Clark County, to secede.

Get to know candidates before casting vote
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

Election Day for our local primary election will be April 6. Voting for this election will again have a mail-in ballot sent to every registered voter in Boulder City. Early voting in person will also be available. The early voting this year will be in the city recreation center next to City Hall for easier access.

Eric Lundgaard
In-person communication crucial to democracy
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

What is happening to Boulder City as well as America has parallels. Having been a member of City Council as well as the mayor for 12 years, I have some insights to offer.

G. Kevin Savord
Is mask mandate realistic?
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

We’ve all heard the term “Where’s the beef?” The new 2021 term should be “Where’s the data?” That’s right, the data. Many, espousing to be our leaders, have continually warned us about the steps required to stay healthy while navigating this pandemic. Mandates soon followed the warnings.

Rose Ann Miele
Truth will help reveal solutions to nation’s woes
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

How do you stay calm and limit your stress every day? Personally, I take lots of deep breaths, stop whatever I’m doing and focus on something else. I push what’s bothering me to another part of my brain and move on. It’s rough, but I’ve had practice over the years, and it works most of the time.

City clerk vital to election, transparency
By former Boulder City Council members Rod Woodbury, Mike Pacini, Duncan McCoy, Peggy Leavitt, Andrea Anderson, Rich Shuman and Roger Tobler Special to the Boulder City Review

Mayor (Kiernan) McManus is on a mission to destroy our city. He has scheduled an agenda item at the Feb. 23 City Council meeting to terminate City Clerk Lorene Krumm’s employment contract.

Historical ignorance ruining America
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

While stationed in West Germany in 1978, I visited Dachau, the site of a former Nazi concentration camp. My bride is of Jewish ancestry and chose not to accompany me. I am glad she stayed home. No history book or teacher can prepare you for such an experience. Suffice to say, the stench and ambience of death still lingered and are forever etched in my memory.

Look for the good
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Last week I wrote about our nation having hope and needing healing. Based on comments I received on social media and email, I can see we have a long way to go — a very long way.