66°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Double the news, double the benefits

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
February 5, 2020 - 3:05 pm
 

There was a commercial played during the Super Bowl on Sunday about pizza delivery from Little Caesars being the next best thing since sliced bread. The announcement put everyone at the Sliced Bread Headquarters into a tizzy and caused a major upset in operations as they tried to find a way to outdo the new delivery service.

We, here at the Boulder City Review, have our own delivery announcement that has the potential to make waves in the way people read the newspaper. We have launched an E-edition.

You may ask, “What is an E-edition?” It’s an exact replica of the printed newspaper delivered electronically. It includes all the news articles, photographs and advertisements featured in our newspaper each week, something you don’t get to see when you read stories on our website.

Obviously, our announcement that the Boulder City Review can now be seen electronically is not earth-shattering, but it is a big deal — a really big deal.

It means you can read the newspaper anytime of the day anywhere you are. It can be accessed from your computer, your tablet and your cellphone. And, if you know you will be offline in the near future, you can download the pages to read later.

Looking for news? It’s there. Want opinions? We have ’em. Wondering what’s happening with the sports teams at Boulder City High School? That’s there, too, as are profiles of local residents, updates on area businesses and recommendations to keep you entertained each weekend.

Can you tell we’re a bit excited about this?

We love the idea that snowbirds can continue to remain in touch with all the news and events here in town while they are traveling. Or that young adults who move away to attend college will have the ability to follow the activities from their alma mater.

While the ability to have a hard copy mailed to you throughout the U.S. remains, accessing the E-edition provides up-to-the-minute news. There’s no more waiting a week for it to come via the postal service.

Personally, after having several articles of clothing and shoes ruined by the ink used to print the paper, we can appreciate the clean nature of reading the newspaper electronically.

Accessing the E-edition is easy. Just head to www.bouldercityreview.com and look at the far right on the blue title bar at the top of the page. It’s right there next to the search function. Just click on the link and it will launch the E-edition.

The first time you open it, a tutorial will begin explaining the various features and options for finding just what you are looking for. It will only take a minute or two and it’s well worth the time.

Getting the E-edition is a bonus for our current newspaper subscribers. You get two methods of delivery for the price of one.

Readers are not the only ones benefiting from the electronic version. Advertisers also are getting double the exposure for the same cost as putting an ad in the print edition.

Currently, anyone can access our E-edition, but this is only for a limited time. Just like the samples at Costco, this preview period will allow you to taste — or experience — all the E-edition has to offer at no cost.

It is expected that it will be available exclusively to subscribers within the next few weeks. Details are being ironed out as we work out any kinks in the operating system.

If you do not subscribe and would like to, just call our office at 702-823-1457 or click on the link on our website.

Either way you prefer to read your news, you get the benefit of our years of experience in putting out an award-winning community newspaper. As always, we remain focused on providing you with the most comprehensive coverage as possible of happenings in the city.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kiernan McManus
What is best not easy question to answer
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

What does it mean when someone says one solution or another is “the best solution”? It is usually said to suggest that a particular outcome is what everyone should work toward.

Dave Nelson
Mystery of waterfall solved
By Dave Nelson Boulder City Review

If you are like me and, I think, most Boulder citizens, you don’t know much about that golf course on the north side of the highway as you head out to Railroad Pass. If you’re looking closely in the morning, you will see a pretty 418-foot waterfall in the hills and you might also notice that there is a series of clusters of tall palm trees. Since palms are not native to this part of the world you might cleverly deduce that these denote the various greens on the golf course.

Boulder City Council members will consider a bill to change the zoning of the parcel where the ...
People should have say in fate of old water plant
By Grant Turner Special to the Boulder City Review

For the last 37 years, one of the most beautiful brick buildings in Boulder City has remained vacant. The walls have been vandalized with satanic graffiti, the windows covered in plywood and the copper wire stripped from the electrical conduit by thieves.

Cynics can learn from Phil
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Sunday is Groundhog Day.

Roger Gros
Mayor reflects on past, focuses on city’s future
By Roger Gros Boulder City Review

Most of us in Boulder City like living in a small town where you know many of your neighbors and local businesses. But there was a time when Boulder City was even smaller.

Letters to the Editor, Jan. 30
By Boulder City Review

Programs to aid low-income families need more assistance

Blinded veterans group celebrates milestone
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

The Blinded Veterans Association is getting ready to celebrate its 75th anniversary March 28. It was in 1945 when 78 World War II Army veterans, who had lost their sight in combat, gathered in an early morning meeting to organize at the Old Farms Convalescent Hospital or Army Blind School in Avon, Connecticut. And while it wasn’t a rivalry, at the time Navy sailors were singled out to be treated elsewhere.

Take charge of your health
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

An old joke says it’s always a good day when you wake up and can look down at the grass instead of looking up at it.