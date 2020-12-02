Continued efforts to fight virus needed

A long, difficult year for many of us is coming to close. The COVID-19 pandemic came on early in the year and has remained with us. In so many ways the virus has disrupted lives. The early attempts to ease the shock of the rapid spread of the disease were not continued as the months wore on. We have seen the spread increase quickly at times and then subside as people worked to limit their exposure and the exposure of others.

Unfortunately, we are at a time when the spread is again increasing rapidly. The number of people being infected is now greater in Clark County than at any other time. There are likely many reasons for the increase that is occurring. We are tired. Some have had their lives turned upside-down. Children have not been in a classroom for most of the year. Jobs have been lost and businesses have been curtailed. The help that is needed has not always arrived.

I understand that is a grim picture for this holiday season when we should be rejoicing with family and friends. The reality is that we are not in a good way right now. We should be looking forward to the new year with eagerness and anticipation.

I do believe there is reason to be positive about what 2021 will bring us. Our medical experts and scientists have been hard at work understanding this virus and finding ways to defeat it. Treatments and vaccines are arriving but will take time to have the impact necessary. But we are now looking toward improvements rather than further hardship.

I will certainly not be looking back at the year 2020 as one of the better years in my life. But I am optimistic that 2021 will be far better than other years as we move forward with lifting the threat of the COVID-19 virus. Our city will join the effort to see that the recovery will benefit all our residents. We each can contribute to limiting the damage done before the treatments are widely available by continuing to be responsible for our actions.

An important factor in the recovery of our city and the nation will be working together. Showing respect for others and doing what residents of Boulder City have always done by reaching out to others is what will bring about the best results.

There are many in our community that have been making these efforts throughout this pandemic. The volunteers and staff at Emergency Aid (of Boulder City) and the Senior Center (of Boulder City) have put forth enormous effort to ease the impact on our residents.

Our city employees have also given great effort to ensure municipal services continue with the least disruption as possible. Our public safety employees have worked overtime to provide testing and help businesses implement safety measures. Employees have worked to organize donations and see that materials were available where needed. Health workers are fatigued by the duration of this pandemic but continue providing care.

People that provide service to us have continued to do so even though they are faced with the threat of the virus each day in circumstances they have little control over who the customer may be. Parents have struggled to assist in their children’s education as teachers have tried to find ways to make distance learning effective. And the stress these situations create are every bit as challenging.

We all want this be over and return to our normal lives as challenging as those “normal” times have always been. I am sure that the work that has been done over the past many months will begin to have results in the coming year.

We are not there yet so please continue to do the right things. Wash your hands well and frequently. Wear a mask in public as a mask and not as a mustache scarf or chin strap. Get a flu shot. Limit person-to-person contact as much as possible. If you have been in contact with someone who is positive, please get tested and stay home if needed.

Better times are ahead and we can all make those times arrive sooner and be better. Be well Boulder City.

Kiernan McManus is mayor of Boulder City. He is a native of Boulder City first elected to City Council in 2017.