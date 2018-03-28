Columnists sought

Do you have a passion for words? A burning desire to see your name in print? An opinion worth sharing with others?

We are looking for you. The Boulder City Review is seeking local residents who are interested in writing a monthly column.

All we need is between 500 and 700 words about issues that are important to you and your fellow readers of the Boulder City Review.

In return, you will receive praise, criticism, comments and appreciation. Oh, and there’s a small stipend, too.

If you are interested, please send a couple samples of your writing to editor Hali Bernstein Saylor at hsaylor@reviewjournal.com. Please include your name, a short biography and your contact information, along with why you feel you would be a good columnist.