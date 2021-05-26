91°F
Opinion

Class of 2021 ready to succeed

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
May 26, 2021 - 4:48 pm
 

A hearty congratulations are in order for members of Boulder City High School’s class of 2021.

And, if I may, a “Whew, you made it” seems appropriate after all that has happened during the past year or so.

One’s senior year in high school is definitely memorable, and especially so for this year’s graduates. This past year was truly unforgettable for so many reasons.

Members of the class of 2021 started the school year away from campus, away from friends, away from activities and away from sports.

While the distance learning model was practical to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, it certainly wasn’t the way these seniors imagined their final year of high school.

They were primarily confined at home, staring at a computer screen with less than optimal interaction with their peers and teachers.

In addition to the challenges that come with traditional lessons, this class of seniors had to cope with technical challenges as well. Sure, they have been using electronic gadgets practically their entire lives, but system hiccups, learning to maneuver new programs and connectivity issues beyond one’s control can be extremely frustrating.

That, added with the ever-changing nature of guidelines for dealing with the pandemic, only increased their frustration, and that of their families.

It didn’t stop our seniors from doing their best. They settled into a routine as best as they could.

Days turned into weeks, and weeks into months. Hope for a return to campus sometime during the year diminished as the months passed. But it happened, giving our seniors a happy ending to their last year at Boulder City High School.

Tonight, they will gather one last time as a class, participating in graduation ceremonies. It’s a rite of passage that will help heal the sting of loss that came with last year.

True, they may have missed many of the events and activities that are traditionally held. Yet, the hardships they have endured and powered through have shown how resilient these young adults are. It demonstrates their ability to adapt. These are skills that will serve them well throughout their lives.

To members of the class of 2021, I say, as you accept your diploma and move forward into the next chapter of your lives, think back on this past year and know that if you could succeed under these circumstances, there is little that can prevent you from succeeding in the future.

Congratulations and good luck.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

