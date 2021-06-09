Big questions not being asked

When a conspiracy theory becomes a fact, what does the mainstream media call it?

I don’t know. They seem to ignore it, unless it fits their narrative to support someone’s new agenda.

Over a year ago, in my May 13, 2020, column (“Virus was scam to get political control”), I claimed the pandemic would be used by the Democrats to undo the three years of economic gain championed by President (Donald) Trump and to escalate voting by mail. A maelstrom of malice ensued. I was labeled a conspiracy theorist by some (I thought the “feel-good” folks didn’t label others) and called every name in the urban dictionary except white boy.

To my critics’ credit, I was wrong about one of my assertions. I stated the Chinese Communist Party did not deliberately release the COVID-19 virus; today, I am not so sure.

What I am sure about is the top-echelon reporters are not asking the right questions about the real source of this virus. Some of them are not asking any questions at all, as evidenced by the deafening roar of silence during a White House press conference the day after Dr. (Anthony) Fauci’s emails were exposed.

It seems as though Fauci, and some of his underlings, are complicit in supporting and funding “gain of function” research prior to the pandemic. (“Gain of function” is the term used to describe increasing the potency and lethality of viruses and pathogens).

Many years ago, there was a television commercial wherein Mother Nature exclaimed how good her butter was. When advised the substance she had ingested was a brand of margarine, her demeanor flipped and she snapped her fingers to bring about thunder and lightning while declaring, “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature!”

Top-tiered scientists manipulated and enhanced a deadly virus. In their quest to fool Mother Nature, they unleashed a deadly virus that has killed millions, including over 600,000 Americans.

What did Fauci know in 2017, days before Trump took office, when he claimed in a speech to Georgetown Medical Center a “surprise outbreak” would occur during the Trump administration?

Most of the mainstream media have ignored this orgy of obfuscation and deceit.

However, one left-leaning publication has not ignored this catastrophe. In the June 2 issue of Vanity Fair, Katherine Eban’s article, “The Lab-Leak Theory: Inside the Fight to Uncover COVID-19’s Origins,” lays out a hard-hitting exposé with a detailed timeline. Despite her frequent swipes at former president Trump, it is an excellent read.

There doesn’t seem to be a lot of curiosity by the Washington, D.C.-based reporters concerning these recent revelations. Most likely because it would prove Trump was correct when he asserted early on that the virus originated from a Chinese lab. The national media seem to be more concerned with who is right rather than what is right.

Who else can we trust to bring us the facts on a national level? With dozens of cable news channels, it is often difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff. There are a few unbiased investigative journalists: John Solomon, Peter Doocy, Sara Carter and John Stossel to name a few.

Locally, there is good news (pun intended). You can trust your local, small-town newspaper reporters. They have a vested interest in covering the local issues to keep their readers informed. They follow the old journalistic rule: “Get it first, but first, get it right.”

Unfortunately, small-town newspapers are dying off. Over 7,100 newspapers have folded nationwide in the last 15 years. Over 5,800 of the newspapers were weekly publications and over 1,200 were daily newspapers. If you are not a subscriber to the Boulder City Review, I highly recommend you become one. The online features enhance the printed version and is well worth the cost.

The big question for all reporters, regardless of their beat, should be “why?”

After Mitt Romney lost his bid for the presidency in 2012, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) was asked about his spurious claim that Romney failed to pay income taxes for 10 years. Reid chuckled, “He didn’t win, did he?”

With the help of career bureaucrats and taxpayer money, did the Chinese unleash a low-intensity biological attack that killed over 600,000 Americans and eventually cause the defeat of a popular president who had reshaped our nation’s economy?

I don’t know, but ranking Democrats must be gleefully muttering under their collective breaths, “He didn’t win, did he?”

