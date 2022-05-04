74°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Barneys friendship unmatched

By Ron Russ Boulder City Review
May 4, 2022 - 3:52 pm
 
Ron Russ
Ron Russ

A former co-worker said she loved her dogs more than anyone could possibly love theirs. Preposterous, I thought. When it comes to unbridled adoration of my canine companions, I have no peer. She did, however, have the best coffee cup bearing the phrase, “The more I am around people, the more I love my dogs!” Touché.

So-called “dog people” get it. The rest think dog people are whack jobs.

I’m OK with that, except I wish everyone could experience the limitless, unqualified love of a dog. A veterinarian expressed it best: “Canines are the only species known that would rather be with their human companions than with one of their own.” Damn, that’s heavy.

I adopted/rescued my all-time favorite pooch, Barney when he was 11. A tiny Chihuahua mutt that languished at an agency for 18 months. For me, he was perfect. How could anyone overlook this treasured little old man? We shared six of the best man and his best friend years imaginable.

Sadly, at age 17 (119 in human years) he suffered a grand mal seizure, his first. I never prayed so long and hard as I did that Barn would never face this trauma again. We were blessed in that he never had another seizure.

Alas, my old, best dog friend went to “Puppy Lake” crossing the “Rainbow Bridge” after I watched his dramatic decline. His body had become frail the past two years as more and more his age caught up with him.

Pain management was always difficult with Barn from the day he came home with us. We noticed he walked with his back hunched, like a cat when they’re frightened. X-rays revealed three or four ruptured discs in the middle of his back, likely from a human’s kick from underneath, like a football on a tee. I think he was always in pain. But as dogs do, he made the best of it — until he couldn’t.

Barney’s last hours featured a gut-wrenching condition where he suffered intractable pain. Barely able to move, he couldn’t even endure the gentlest of touches without lashing out, often viciously biting. Several times he bit me to the bone. I kept hydrogen peroxide always within reach.

Unable to climb the mini stairway to our bed, we lifted him with towels onto his tiny dog bed, placed between my wife and me. I wanted him as close as possible to his Papa, to comfort him on his last night but, in all honesty, to comfort me as well. Barney had always slept under the covers, pressing all six pounds as hard as he could to my body. This was something in our friendship I knew I could never replace: sleeping together no matter what was a feature of our incredible bond I would miss more than anything.

Even knowing all-too-well how much I would miss him, I remember praying for my little buddy’s pain to be lifted — his suffering to end — one way or another.

I believe God Almighty heard my prayer that night as a miracle happened.

This tiny little man, his body rapidly failing, somehow rallied his remaining strength to crawl under the covers to share one last night of closeness never again to be duplicated.

As I write this homage, tears flow again at what it took for him to drag himself to my side, acknowledging the hand of God in it all.

When it was clear his life was soon to end and he’d been reduced to merely existing, I booked an in-home, veterinarian euthanasia administered by an amazing woman who focuses on providing this service. The last thing I wanted for my little old man was to be taken to a place he hated: a stainless steel table in an antiseptic clinic. No, he would transition to the next world while in his home, laying on his favorite couch.

Barney’s body was laid to rest next to his brother Fred. I have faith that Puppy Lake is as wonderful as it sounds and Barney’s new, pain-free body is letting him run, jump and play while he waits for our eventual reunion.

Something tells me, there are lots of dog people in heaven.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

Ron Russ is a Los Angeles transplant, living in and loving Boulder City since 2020. His career in commercial broadcasting spanned more than four decades, including a brief stint as the announcer for Fox’s short-lived “The Chevy Chase Show.” In another lifetime Ron performed stand-up comedy in Los Angeles. He can be reached at russbcr@outlook.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Put out welcome mat for glampers
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Tuesday night’s City Council meeting brought some welcome news in the form of a proposal to build a luxury recreational vehicle resort in town.

G. Kevin Savord
Knowledge of today’s world may have affected election’s outcome
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Here we are on what appears to be the cusp of potential financial chaos, rising interest rates, out-of-control inflation, and ever-increasing grocery and gas prices, with no end in sight. Certainly, COVID plays a role in this scenario, and the recent war within Ukraine doesn’t help matters. However, our failed leadership is the most significant component of these uncertain times.

(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
Ability to express self doesn’t mean you should
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

Last week I took my 3-year-old daughter on a walk around our neighborhood. She is learning how to read and she asks me to read her every sign she sees along the way. I’m happy to read her the street names and help her spell the word “S-T-O-P.”

Eric Lundgaard
City’s vision makes world better place
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

I’ve heard the comment from citizens. “How many solar leases are we going to have in the Eldorado Valley?” It continues to be an important issue to me since I sat with the secretary of interior, as mayor, to purchase the Eldorado Valley in 1994.

Rod Woodbury
Up Boulder Creek without a pad still
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

Tract 350 is 45 acres of city-owned land around the north and east sides of Boulder Creek golf course. In 2010, voters approved its sale for residential development. But selling and developing that land has proved elusive.

Everybody needs good luck charm
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Everyone could use a good luck charm. They could help us out on those days where a little bit of extra spiritual blessing would come in handy.

Ron Russ
Is this heaven?
By Ron Russ Boulder City Review

One of this columnist’s favorite movies of all time is “Field of Dreams.” And one of my favorite lines from the movie: “Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa.”

Las Vegas Review-Journal file Steve Sebelius is politics and government editor at the Las Vegas ...
Is Nevada losing its edge?
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Boulder City Review

The Silver State is known for legal gambling, breathtaking Western vistas, outdoor recreation and, in certain rural counties, legal prostitution.

Silence about shooting worrisome
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

For many months, communication between the Boulder City Review and the city has been clear and open. And that is a good thing.