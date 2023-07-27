Appreciates column on justice system

The article (column by Bill Evans) on the justice system was very timely. Good job! Although very important, it is often quite difficult to make an informed vote when choosing a judge. We need to be sure to elect judges that attempt to provide justice and actually punish repeat offenders, even those with good connections, while showing mercy when appropriate.

Do some research, and don’t just vote for the incumbent! I have found the League of Women Voters to be a good source for information on candidates. However, for judges, I talk to an attorney friend that experiences them first-hand.

It is good to see the BC Review take on the shirking of duty by the media and the justice system.

Steve Ainsworth