94°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

Appreciates column on justice system

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
July 27, 2023 - 3:34 pm
 

Appreciates column on justice system

The article (column by Bill Evans) on the justice system was very timely. Good job! Although very important, it is often quite difficult to make an informed vote when choosing a judge. We need to be sure to elect judges that attempt to provide justice and actually punish repeat offenders, even those with good connections, while showing mercy when appropriate.

Do some research, and don’t just vote for the incumbent! I have found the League of Women Voters to be a good source for information on candidates. However, for judges, I talk to an attorney friend that experiences them first-hand.

It is good to see the BC Review take on the shirking of duty by the media and the justice system.

Steve Ainsworth

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Love in communications
Love in communications
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Mental health issues are on the rise in the United States, aren’t they? I continue to read of the loneliness that America is facing as I smile concerning my information associated with the consciousness of humankind. Loneliness is somewhat ironic, isn’t it, since there are now over 8 billion humans on Earth?

Something is terribly wrong with our court system
Something is terribly wrong with our court system
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

I had a hard time deciding which story to lead off with here because there are a couple that are apropos. So of course, I’ll do ’em both.

Let’s reinstate the draft
Let’s reinstate the draft
By Chuck N. Baker Special to the Boulder City Review

As a combat-wounded, Purple Heart Vietnam War Army veteran, I’m a member of the major veterans’ organizations (including the American Legion Post 31 in Boulder City), and also a few smaller groups. When I lived in Los Angeles, I was very involved with the Disabled American Veterans and at one point was elected commander of the California DAV. I’m still a member of the Los Angeles chapter and also of a chapter in Nevada. I receive the quarterly DAV magazine, and the current issue carries an article that is of some personal interest. It was written about the former military draft, and included an interview with DAV Past National Commander Dennis Joyner.

Why does Boulder City lease its land for energy development?
By Cynthia Sneed

Most municipalities and counties in Nevada receive revenue from gaming taxes; Boulder City does not. The recent focus by California and at the national level on renewable energy development allowed Boulder City to take advantage of its unique position for solar development, leasing city-owned land for energy production.

Boulder City offers fun in the rural sun
Boulder City offers fun in the rural sun
By Jill Rowland-Lagan

As I write that title, I immediately worry about sunscreen disclaimers. However, when it comes to summer, vacations, family time, and a simply slower pace, I suppose responsible fun in the sun is still a great opportunity to take a deep breath and re-center our busy lives. I can’t think of a better place to find an enjoyable balance of activities like outdoor adventure and indoor shopping or dining, than in charming Boulder City.

Photo courtesy Eland Family Archives Boulder City Review Editor Ron Eland is seen during the 19 ...
Baseball, hotdogs, apple pie and Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s that time of the year again. As I noted in today’s front-page preview of the Damboree, you look up Americana and chances are you will see listed the Fourth of July festivities here in clean, green Boulder City.

The more things change
The more things change
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

We live in exponential times.

Remember when?
Remember when?
By Rod Woodbury

My family moved to Boulder City in 1978. In many ways, it’s still the same small town that greeted us 45 years ago. But little things have changed, including the location of many restaurants, businesses, and public gathering places.