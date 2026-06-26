Zwahlen earns BCR’s top athlete award

Called a generational talent by his head coach, Boulder City High School senior boys volleyball star David Zwahlen has been named Boulder City Review male athlete of the year.

“Being recognized as the top male athlete is unbelievable,” Zwahlen said. “There are so many other guys that work hard in their sports, so to be seen as the top is a great honor. It makes me feel like all of my hard work was noticed and appreciated. I’m ecstatic to receive this honor.”

A decorated volleyball athlete, Zwahlen was named 3A player of the year after helping guide the Eagles to an undefeated record in 3A play and a 3A state championship, the second of his prep career.

“Only once in a while do you have a player like David become a part of your program and leave the kind of impact he made here,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “Only once in a while do you have a kid come in and stand out with skills that you haven’t taught them and they display so much athleticism, intelligence and leadership that it makes the program run better. It’s been my pleasure to watch him play and grow. David just truly gets it. He gets the game, gets people, sees things others don’t. He made us better.”

Named to the All-Southern Nevada team featuring the top athletes, regardless of classification for his efforts, Zwahlen was one of four Eagles selected as the only 3A players to make the 51-player team.

A savant on the court for the Eagles, Zwahlen led the team in digs (337), kills (232) and serving aces (70).

“When you have a player like David step into the program, it sets a standard,” Huxford said. “Beyond his accomplishments on the court, he makes other players want to be successful like him. You have a healthy program when you have a role model like him. He makes other kids wants to play club in the offseason, want to practice harder. He takes time to help and teach his teammates. His impact will last far beyond the time he spent here because players will want to be like him.”

A three-year starter with the program, Zwahlen holds school records for career receptions (1,043) and career digs (891), while holding the single-season record for digs, a record he achieved in all three seasons with the Eagles.

Extending his career beyond the prep ranks, Zwahlen will spend the next four years at Lewis University, where he’ll look to continue his success on the hardwood.

Thankful for his time as an Eagle, Zwahlen expressed appreciation for his journey at Boulder City High School and hopes to continue to help out with the success of future Eagles.

“My athletic career at Boulder City meant the world to me,” he said. “It was a time when I was representing more than just me or a team, I was representing a community. Being successful throughout my career meant that I was making the people around me proud too. Getting celebrated by the people you care about is an out-of-this-world experience. I hope in the future, I can give back to the community by helping the future succeed too.”

While Zwahlen was the best he could be this past season, numerous Eagles athletes shined bright as well, with baseball star Spencer Aten, swim stars Duncan McClaren and Tate Orton and basketball and volleyball star Levi Randall earning consideration from the editorial staff of Boulder City Review.