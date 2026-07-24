City proposes utility rate hike

Thursday afternoon, the city of Boulder City posted on its official Facebook page a legal notice announcing a proposal to raise utility rates by 15% over the next three years.

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Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Thursday, the city announced a proposal to increase utility rates over the next three years.

Thursday afternoon, the city of Boulder City posted on its official Facebook page a legal notice announcing a proposal to raise utility rates by 15% over the next three years.

If approved, it’s expected to bring in nearly $1.5 million annually.

It states the city entered into a contract with the FSC Group to conduct a comprehensive utility plan and rate study covering the city’s electric, water and wastewater enterprises.

Based upon those findings, which were reviewed by the Boulder City Utility Advisory Committee, the city is proposing the following for Fiscal Years 2027-2029:

• Increase rates up to 5% across the board for the electric, water, and wastewater utilities each year for three years.

• The proposed increases would generate up to an estimated $1,458,000 in additional annual revenue, consisting of approximately $925,000 for the electric utility, $393,000 for the water utility, and $94,000 for the wastewater utility.

• Use electric utility revenue to fund the electric utility’s capital program and fund future capital projects to support reliability of the aging electrical distribution system.

• Use water utility revenue to begin correcting the water utility’s operating fund deficit, as the first step in a multi-year financial stability strategy.

• Use wastewater utility revenue to fund the wastewater utility’s capital program and fund future capital projects.

Those wishing to provide feedback to these proposed increases can do so in writing by Aug. 13 via a city comment form at bcnv.org/1185/Utility-Rate-Increase or to publicworks@bcnv.org.