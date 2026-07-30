Ho(t), ho(t), ho(t)

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Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Thursday, the city announced a proposal to increase utility rates ...
City proposes utility rate hike
Courtesy image This rendering shows an aerial view of the planned heliport on the property owne ...
Private heliport gets green light from city
The approximate site of a data center approval by the BLM south of the I-11 and west of US-95 a ...
Loophole lets data center evade public’s scrutiny
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The planned air traffic control tower at the Boulder City Airport ...
Height variance approved for proposed airport tower
July 30, 2026 - 11:45 am
 

It was Christmas in July Saturday as those seeking a little holiday cheer filled the basement of the Masonic Temple. The Boulder City Community Club and the Boulder City History and Arts Foundation co-hosted the event, which included a visit from Santa and the Grinch and Christmas music by Patrick Mahoney and Maire Egan on fiddle. More than a dozen gift baskets were donated by local residents and merchants as raffle prizes, while the food was also free thanks to donations. Proceeds were split between to the two hosting organizations.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

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Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Thursday, the city announced a proposal to increase utility rates ...
City proposes utility rate hike
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Thursday afternoon, the city of Boulder City posted on its official Facebook page a legal notice announcing a proposal to raise utility rates by 15% over the next three years.

The approximate site of a data center approval by the BLM south of the I-11 and west of US-95 a ...
Loophole lets data center evade public’s scrutiny
By Alan Halaly / RJ

The unusual Bureau of Land Management approval has turned a controversial data center fight in Southern Nevada on its head. Here’s what happens next.

Photo courtesy Cade Braden Ghavyn Cartier locates the ball in the end zone against The Meadows ...
Pair of Eagles already getting college offers
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Generating some recruiting buzz this summer, Boulder City High School star football players Ghavyn Cartier and Anthony Eby have drawn the attention of collegiate scouts.

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The dog days of summer (vacation)
By Ron Eland

For most Boulder City kids, summer vacation is quickly coming to an end as classes are set to begin the second week of August.

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Brace yourself for a fun school year
More than Books By the Boulder City Library

While the summer may be wrapping up, we have some great resources to help you get ready for school and some amazing programs in August. No matter what grade you are going into, whether it’s kindergarten or grad school, the library has a database or program for you.

Adam Schultheis joins the Handmaidens of Las Vegas and other protesters as they gather to rally ...
City to appeal BLM’s data center plan
By Alan Halaly • / RJ

In a unanimous vote, the Boulder City Council voted to appeal the Trump administration’s unpopular approval of a data center that shut the public out.