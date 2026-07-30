Ho(t), ho(t), ho(t)

It was Christmas in July Saturday as those seeking a little holiday cheer filled the basement of the Masonic Temple. The Boulder City Community Club and the Boulder City History and Arts Foundation co-hosted the event, which included a visit from Santa and the Grinch and Christmas music by Patrick Mahoney and Maire Egan on fiddle. More than a dozen gift baskets were donated by local residents and merchants as raffle prizes, while the food was also free thanks to donations. Proceeds were split between to the two hosting organizations.