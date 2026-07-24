94°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

Private heliport gets green light from city

Courtesy image This rendering shows an aerial view of the planned heliport on the property owne ...
Courtesy image This rendering shows an aerial view of the planned heliport on the property owned by Casey Craig, which is currently being developed, on what’s believed to be the largest privately-owned residential property in Boulder City.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Thursday, the city announced a proposal to increase utility rates ...
City proposes utility rate hike
The approximate site of a data center approval by the BLM south of the I-11 and west of US-95 a ...
Loophole lets data center evade public’s scrutiny
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The planned air traffic control tower at the Boulder City Airport ...
Height variance approved for proposed airport tower
Photo courtesy Cade Braden Ghavyn Cartier locates the ball in the end zone against The Meadows ...
Pair of Eagles already getting college offers
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
July 23, 2026 - 5:01 pm
 

Casey Craig is becoming somewhat of a familiar face within the City Hall meeting chambers.

He was back again last week as he came before the Boulder City Planning Commission seeking a conditional use permit for a unique request – a private heliport on his property.

The commission voted 4-0 in favor of the CUP request. Three of the commissioners were absent from the meeting.

Now approved, this opens the door for construction of the helipad. The matter can be appealed by anyone taking part in the public hearing. If this occurs, it would go back to city council for a final decision, as long as that appeal comes within a specified amount of time following the commission’s vote.

If there is no appeal, next up is the building permit process.

Last fall, Craig applied for a zoning text amendment for his property, which sits on more than 11 acres. It’s believed to be the largest single-home lot within the city limits.

In February, the planning commission voted unanimously to approve a zoning ordinance text amendment, which cleared the way for it to come before council.

By a 6-1 vote, the Boulder City Council approved Bill No. 2096, a zoning ordinance text amendment in late April. Approval came with the stipulation that no refueling, or fuel storage, take place at the heliport.

In past meetings while some, including neighbors, spoke in favor of Craig’s plan, others spoke against it. They cited noise, dust, decrease in home value, safety, and its need considering the close proximity to the Boulder City Airport. However, during last week’s meeting, all who spoke were in favor.

Craig’s property, located at 1001 Villa Grande Way, is adjacent to Lake Mead View Estates, and is zoned R1-80. It’s been noted in a past city meeting that the addition of “heliport, private” as a conditional use in the R1-80 zone would be subject to the following requirements:

• A letter from the FAA to determine that the proposed heliport will not adversely affect the safe and efficient use of airspace. The letter must state no objections, with or without conditions. Any conditions required must be met and maintained.

• Must conduct all flight operations in the daytime (between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.).

• The perimeter of the developed helipad must maintain a minimum distance of 500 feet from any adjoining real property boundary of a residential or noise-sensitive use. It’s 642 feet away.

• The private heliport can only be operated by the property owner or occupant. Commercial, public transport, charter or rental helicopter operations are not permitted.

Craig, who bought the land nearly four years ago, said he’s received the required letter of approval from the FAA.

• Aircraft fueling shall not occur at the heliport.

“We checked all the boxes,” Craig told the commission.

As required, the helipad would be used for his personal use, with flights occurring a couple of times a week when family or friends are visiting but that the helicopter could sit in the hangar unused for five or six weeks at a time.

Craig said the nearest neighbor is 642 feet away (more than two football fields in length) and that his own home, along with a large brick wall and the helicopter hangar, which are currently being built, will help serve as a buffer for sound to the rest of the neighborhood.

The concrete helipad would be surrounded by compacted gravel to help reduce the amount of potential dust, he said. In addition, his flight pattern to and from the 40-foot by 40-foot pad would be to the east, opposite of other homes.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Thursday, the city announced a proposal to increase utility rates ...
City proposes utility rate hike
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Thursday afternoon, the city of Boulder City posted on its official Facebook page a legal notice announcing a proposal to raise utility rates by 15% over the next three years.

The approximate site of a data center approval by the BLM south of the I-11 and west of US-95 a ...
Loophole lets data center evade public’s scrutiny
By Alan Halaly / RJ

The unusual Bureau of Land Management approval has turned a controversial data center fight in Southern Nevada on its head. Here’s what happens next.

Photo courtesy Cade Braden Ghavyn Cartier locates the ball in the end zone against The Meadows ...
Pair of Eagles already getting college offers
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Generating some recruiting buzz this summer, Boulder City High School star football players Ghavyn Cartier and Anthony Eby have drawn the attention of collegiate scouts.

bcr default image
The dog days of summer (vacation)
By Ron Eland

For most Boulder City kids, summer vacation is quickly coming to an end as classes are set to begin the second week of August.

bcr default image
Brace yourself for a fun school year
More than Books By the Boulder City Library

While the summer may be wrapping up, we have some great resources to help you get ready for school and some amazing programs in August. No matter what grade you are going into, whether it’s kindergarten or grad school, the library has a database or program for you.

Adam Schultheis joins the Handmaidens of Las Vegas and other protesters as they gather to rally ...
City to appeal BLM’s data center plan
By Alan Halaly • / RJ

In a unanimous vote, the Boulder City Council voted to appeal the Trump administration’s unpopular approval of a data center that shut the public out.