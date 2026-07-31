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City proposes utility rate hike

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Thursday, the city announced a proposal to increase utility rates ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Thursday, the city announced a proposal to increase utility rates over the next three years.
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Last week, the city of Boulder City announced a proposal to raise utility rates by 15% over the next three years.

The announcement was made on the city’s official Facebook page.

If approved, it’s expected to bring in nearly $1.5 million annually.

“The council has taken no action on proposed utility rate changes and will receive a preliminary presentation from the consultant on Aug. 25 and discuss the recommendation from the Utility Advisory Committee,” City Manager Ned Thomas said in an email to the Review, noting that public comment is welcome and encouraged.

Public funds generated by utility payments are strictly limited for use in operating and maintaining Boulder City’s current and future electric, water, and wastewater systems, Thomas said.

The presentation to the council will include an overview of the needs and estimated costs associated with operating and maintaining these public utility systems.

The announcement states the city entered into a contract with the FSC Group to conduct a comprehensive utility plan and rate study covering the city’s electric, water and wastewater enterprises.

Based upon those findings, which were reviewed by the Boulder City Utility Advisory Committee, the city is proposing the following for Fiscal Years 2027-2029: Increase rates up to 5% across the board for the electric, water, and wastewater utilities each year for three years.

The proposed increases would generate up to an estimated $1,458,000 in additional annual revenue, consisting of approximately $925,000 for the electric utility, $393,000 for the water utility, and $94,000 for the wastewater utility.

Use electric utility revenue to fund the electric utility’s capital program and fund future capital projects to support reliability of the aging electrical distribution system.

Use water utility revenue to begin correcting the water utility’s operating fund deficit, as the first step in a multi-year financial stability strategy.

Use wastewater utility revenue to fund the wastewater utility’s capital program and fund future capital projects.

“Boulder City conducts a utility rate study every three to five years to ensure that the community has adequate funds available to operate and maintain its electric, water, and wastewater systems at an appropriate level of service,” Thomas said. “The city initiated the current utility rate study in July 2025. The scope of this study is citywide and unrelated to any specific development proposal or project.”

He added that according to several sources, Boulder City’s electric rates are the lowest in Southern Nevada (approximately 28% lower than the statewide average). Water and wastewater rates are also among the lowest statewide.

“Boulder City independently operates and maintains its own electric, water, and wastewater systems,” he said. “The council makes all decisions regarding rates to ensure reliable and dependable infrastructure and services.

Those wishing to provide feedback to these proposed increases can do so in writing by Aug. 13 via a city comment form at bcnv.org/1185/Utility-Rate-Increase or to publicworks@bcnv.org.

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