Celebrating America with love

The USA is the longest standing democratic republic in the history of the world. Much history has passed since the country declared its independence from Great Britain, hasn’t it? Even the king of England celebrated our independence by visiting the United States of America in April of this year.

The USA is the longest standing democratic republic in the history of the world. Much history has passed since the country declared its independence from Great Britain, hasn’t it? Even the king of England celebrated our independence by visiting the United States of America in April of this year.

For me, human behavior is the most telling aspect of our nation’s 250 years. How are we behaving toward one another after 250 years of being a republic?

Many unique points of view have been offered as the republic of the United States of America has found the love to continue the creation this great nation has become. In order to better refine as well as define our governance, love has been available, hasn’t it? Wasn’t America’s Declaration of Independence also a spectacular demonstration of resistance?

In the context of this essence, hasn’t America found love for Great Britain, our greatest ally and friend following the war of 1812 that ended in 1814? Isn’t this example a sufficient analogy to understand most human relations? Haven’t we noticed that there is less resistance toward those most similar to us? It begins to make sense when considering the context of America’s predominant consciousness of wisdom as well as love.

Didn’t Thomas Jefferson write the Declaration of Independence while holding many people of color as slaves? In the context of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, don’t they together demonstrate the USA’s vacillating point of view? Weren’t people of color considered three-fifths of a person in the first Constitution? It was love that allowed the Constitution to be amended to reflect changes in the culture of the USA.

What kind of citizenry created the Declaration of Independence as well as the Constitution? Two hundred and fifty years ago, only white males with property participated in creating the governance of the USA. As a reference, hasn’t every president of the USA been a white male, with one exception? Consciousness hereby demonstrates another of its aspects. Consciousness can function to repeat many proclivities as a part of history.

What does the consciousness of love and wisdom arising from our souls look like in Boulder City as we celebrate the birth of the United States? This column is a story that portrays 250 years of both the nation’s vacillations as well as consistencies from the past arising from the consciousness that influenced the creation of the USA. Boulder City is similar to the USA’s consciousness of love as well as wisdom.

Since I write about the consciousness that also facilitates our love for Great Britain, I must acknowledge this same consciousness that continues to create the love necessary to include people of color as well as variety in gender governing our Republic. What other proclivities are a part of this consciousness? Each of us has a point of view which we like to represent as our basis of understanding. In interactions with others of relevance, we find that others can have both similar as well as differing points of view. The same is true of nations, isn’t it? Don’t England and the USA have some differing perspectives? In the resistance that occurs among various points of view, love is the elixir that allows us to develop as well as perpetuate common as well as overarching understandings.

Isn’t it the ability of the Constitution to be amended that makes it so attendant to the love that has brought the USA to this juncture? By engaging the initial reference that “all men are created equal” from the Declaration of Independence, hasn’t America moved its initial Constitution with love to all citizens being treated equally under the law as well as participating in our government equally regardless of race, gender, religion, political, or sexual preference?

Humans interacting with humans define love. Nothing else defines love the way humans interacting with humans will. What are we seeking in the artificial world of the Internet? It certainly isn’t love, is it? The time available to each of us can be denigrated while staring at devices on the Internet when we could be present with others enjoying love. If anything is missing from our world it would be love mostly created in intimate interactions with presence where we can best enjoy this love. Aren’t we feeling that we are here for one another? The purpose of humankind is to support humankind. We are primarily here to enjoy others with love.

For reference, isn’t it Boulder City’s love for our nation that encourages the citizens to celebrate this 250th anniversary? Isn’t our city a wonderful example of love? Love will therefore always provide the appropriate solution, won’t it?

Eric L. Lundgaard

President, Aquarian Theosophy Foundation

Former mayor and council member (1985-1997)