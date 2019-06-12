82°F
News

Website debuts new look

By Boulder City Review
June 12, 2019 - 4:36 pm
 

Bouldercityreview.com is launching a new look today that makes it easier to read and find the news you want to know about Boulder City.

The website has been rebuilt and redesigned to load faster and put more headlines at the top of the homepage and section pages.

“We know how much our readers count on getting news about Boulder City that they trust and value. Now, it will be easier for them to see the top stories each week, find exactly what they are looking for and learn what their fellow readers are most interested in,” Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor said.

All of the headlines at the top of the site are paired with summary paragraphs, providing even more information before you click on the story link. If you’re pressed for time, you can skim all of the story overviews at once from the home page.

A colorless background from top to bottom gives the entire site a look that’s more like holding a newspaper.

Bouldercityreview.com’s new homepage also shows twice as many stories as the previous design. And you’ll find a list of the site’s most-read stories, which appears on the right side of the homepage, every section page and nearly every article page.

Although the site’s look has been refreshed, bouldercityreview.com readers don’t have to learn a new navigation bar. Menus and landing pages are in the same places they were before, and the site sections, such as News, Community, Sports, Opinion, Entertainment and Videos, haven’t moved, either.

Other highlights of the new website include:

■ Larger headline fonts to improve readability

■ A wider design on big screens to create a more immersive experience

■ Easy subscription to free email newsletters from the homepage

■ More user-friendly link navigation at the bottom of every page

As in the past, access to bouldercityreview.com remains free.

Rest assured, our print edition remains our No. 1 priority and will feature the same stories that can be found online.

