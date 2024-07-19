89°F
Dollar Tree closer to opening

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Atop the plaza sign on Nevada Highway is a recently-placed sign stating that Dollar Tree is coming soon.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The former 99 Cents Only sign has now been replaced with a Dollar Tree Coming Soon sign. The store is expected to open this fall.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
July 19, 2024 - 7:09 am
 

If there was any doubt that the former 99 Cents Only Store in Boulder City would soon become a Dollar Tree, recently-placed signs should answer that question.

A temporary covering on the street-front plaza sign more than two stories in height, states, “Dollar Tree Coming Soon.” A smaller banner stating the same can now be seen on the front of the store, covering the former 99 Cents Only sign.

It was announced in late May that Dollar Tree acquired designation rights for 170 leases of 99 Cents Only Stores across Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The deal was completed via two transactions in May that were approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, dated May 23. As part of the transactions, Dollar Tree also acquired the North American intellectual property of 99 Cents Only Stores and select on-site furniture, fixtures, and equipment.

In April, California-based 99 Cents Only Stores filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, announcing the closures of its 371 stores, including the one in Boulder City. As of February of this year, Dollar Tree was operating 16,774 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces.

“As we continue to execute on our accelerated growth strategy for the Dollar Tree brand, this was an attractive opportunity to secure leases in priority markets where we see strong profitable growth potential,” Dollar Tree Chief Operating Officer Michael Creedon, Jr. said in a release in May. “The portfolio complements our existing footprint and will provide us access to high quality real estate assets in premium retail centers, enabling us to rapidly grow the Dollar Tree brand across the western United States, reaching even more customers and communities.”

The release added, “Dollar Tree looks forward to welcoming customers from 99 Cents Only Stores as early as fall 2024.”

At the time, Dollar Tree’s media team did not respond to a request about the purchase, stating, “We aren’t releasing a list but it is public record.”

An email to that same media team this week seeking any additional information about the new Dollar Tree was not returned. It has been stated, however, that they hope to open in the fall. In looking inside the store’s windows, the 99 Cents shelving and cashier area remains as does a few shopping carts.

Unlike 99 Cents Stores, Dollar Tree does not carry produce but there is a cold and frozen section.

According to their website, on July 6, 2015, Dollar Tree purchased Family Dollar. Just after acquisition, together they opened their 15,000th store.

In 2022, they completed the rollout of their $1.25 price-point initiative to all Dollar Tree stores chain-wide in the U.S.

“This is Dollar Tree’s first price change in over 36 years, allowing us to continue offering all the items our customers know and love, plus hundreds of new items, all at an incredible value,” their website states.

Ron Eland is editor of the Boulder City Review. He can be reached at reland@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523.

