89°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Chamber event hosts members, special guest

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review During the chamber of commerce’s annual awards night, members o ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review During the chamber of commerce’s annual awards night, members of the chamber board were sworn in by Judge Victor Miller. From left are Dixie Valdez, Sarah Iwinsky, David Lusvardi, Michael Mays, Pam Leon, Lindsay Stevens and Taryn Troll.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Outgoing chamber board president Taryn Troll talks about the prev ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Outgoing chamber board president Taryn Troll talks about the previous year and the accomplishments of the chamber.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Using an Artificial Intelligence program, President Franklin Dela ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Using an Artificial Intelligence program, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt "spoke" about the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce during their annual awards last Wednesday.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder Dam Brewing Company announced Monday that they will b ...
Not a pint-sized decision
Bill Evans/Boulder City Review At least 80 people crowded into the Elaine K. Smith Building Mon ...
Turf reduction sees pushback
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Atop the plaza sign on Nevada Highway is a recently-placed sign s ...
Dollar Tree closer to opening
bcr default image
Public weighs in on proposed annexation of private land
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
July 19, 2024 - 7:10 am
 

When Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland Lagan was introducing videos from those speaking on behalf of the chamber, few expected to see a former president doing so.

Thanks to Artificial Intelligence, shown was a brief vintage video of Franklin Delano Roosevelt using a script in his tone, which was then uploaded to AI in video file form.

“Like rugged pioneers forging their way through uncharted wilderness, you have ventured forth, undaunted by challenges that lay before you,” the nation’s 32nd president “said” in part. “With callous hands and resolute determination, you have carved out your own destinies. At the vanguard of this noble crusade stands the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, ally in your quest for economic dominion. Through their unwavering advocacy and tireless efforts, they have cleared the way for your businesses to flourish, safeguarding your interests and amplifying your voices in the halls of influence.”

This praise came last Wednesday night during the chamber’s awards night, paying tribute to many businesses and individuals in the community.

Lindsay Stevens, whose family owns the Coffee Cup, will be the 2024-2025 chamber board chair.

“Being born and raised here, it has always been important to me for Boulder City to always keep that small-town charm, while also continuing to build our local economy and I think we are doing just that,” Stevens said. “We are endlessly proud of all of you. It’s not easy to be an entrepreneur but we’re grateful you have taken that path.”

Several awards were presented during the event including the following:

Bert Hansen Award (Business person of the year): Bridget O’Neil of Bloom

Eva McGarvey Award (Chamber member of the year): Racquel Jacobs of Beer Zombies

Alice Isenberg Memorial Award: Nevada Conley of Nevada Notary

Bob Sears Lifetime Achievement: Charles Williams of B&J Body Shop

Goldie Begley Energizer Award: Rachel Pancheri of Boulder Bowl

Nonprofit of the Year: Ron Floth of River Mountain Loop Trail

Youth Community Achievement Award: The Bass Club

Business of the Year: Moosetrax Sound - Tim Kelley

Special recognition: City employees Ryan Allian, Brandon Fruth and Bill Bruninga

Jill’s Jewel: Dorothy Helm - volunteer

“Presenting the annual community awards is always my favorite event,” Rowland Lagan said the next day. “We get to share how impressive our friends and neighbors all around us in BC truly are. I am inspired by them and just want to make sure others learn to be as well.”

THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder Dam Brewing Company announced Monday that they will b ...
Not a pint-sized decision
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Monday, the Boulder Dam Brewing Company posted something on Facebook that was unlike their normal posts about a new seasonal beer, upcoming band or their popular game nights. It was something they hoped they would never have to announce – their closure.

Bill Evans/Boulder City Review At least 80 people crowded into the Elaine K. Smith Building Mon ...
Turf reduction sees pushback
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The second public meeting regarding the proposed reduction in turf at the Boulder City Municipal Golf Course was envisioned as the kind of input-lite that the first meeting back in April was. But the packed room at the Elaine K. Smith Building on Monday wasn’t having it.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Atop the plaza sign on Nevada Highway is a recently-placed sign s ...
Dollar Tree closer to opening
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

If there was any doubt that the former 99 Cents Only Store in Boulder City would soon become a Dollar Tree, recently-placed signs should answer that question.

bcr default image
Public weighs in on proposed annexation of private land
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

For the last several months, Acting City Manager Michael Mays told the council that city staff has been working with the owners of a small plot of land in the Eldorado Valley who have requested annexation. In other words, they would like to be a part of Boulder City.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Jo Ann Beneda, center, was recently joined by her new business pa ...
Salon owner has no plans to retire
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Whether it’s been hairstyles to resemble Farrah Fawcett and Dorothy Hamill in the 1970s, Princess Diana or Madonna in the 1980s, Jennifer Aniston and Britney Spears of the 1990s to those hot styles of today, Jo Ann Beneda has seen them all.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Members of the Garrett Junior High Bobcat cheerleading team were ...
Bobcat bake sale
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Lexi Lagan, a 2011 BCHS graduate, was this year’s grand marshal ...
Lagan’s sights set on Paris
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In less than three weeks, Lexi Lagan will be competing in her second Summer Olympic Games with a collective cheer of support from her hometown of Boulder City.

bcr default image
But is there really a shortage?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Getting Boulder City out of a more than decade-long stretch where no city manager has lasted as long as it takes a student to graduate from BCHS was the overriding theme of discussion at this week’s city council meeting.

bcr default image
Council debates hiring city manager recruiter
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Following a lengthy discussion, Mayor Joe Hardy summed things up Tuesday by saying, “Our No. 1 priority is to get someone who will stay.”