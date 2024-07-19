Chamber event hosts members, special guest

When Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland Lagan was introducing videos from those speaking on behalf of the chamber, few expected to see a former president doing so.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Using an Artificial Intelligence program, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt "spoke" about the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce during their annual awards last Wednesday.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Outgoing chamber board president Taryn Troll talks about the previous year and the accomplishments of the chamber.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review During the chamber of commerce’s annual awards night, members of the chamber board were sworn in by Judge Victor Miller. From left are Dixie Valdez, Sarah Iwinsky, David Lusvardi, Michael Mays, Pam Leon, Lindsay Stevens and Taryn Troll.

Thanks to Artificial Intelligence, shown was a brief vintage video of Franklin Delano Roosevelt using a script in his tone, which was then uploaded to AI in video file form.

“Like rugged pioneers forging their way through uncharted wilderness, you have ventured forth, undaunted by challenges that lay before you,” the nation’s 32nd president “said” in part. “With callous hands and resolute determination, you have carved out your own destinies. At the vanguard of this noble crusade stands the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, ally in your quest for economic dominion. Through their unwavering advocacy and tireless efforts, they have cleared the way for your businesses to flourish, safeguarding your interests and amplifying your voices in the halls of influence.”

This praise came last Wednesday night during the chamber’s awards night, paying tribute to many businesses and individuals in the community.

Lindsay Stevens, whose family owns the Coffee Cup, will be the 2024-2025 chamber board chair.

“Being born and raised here, it has always been important to me for Boulder City to always keep that small-town charm, while also continuing to build our local economy and I think we are doing just that,” Stevens said. “We are endlessly proud of all of you. It’s not easy to be an entrepreneur but we’re grateful you have taken that path.”

Several awards were presented during the event including the following:

Bert Hansen Award (Business person of the year): Bridget O’Neil of Bloom

Eva McGarvey Award (Chamber member of the year): Racquel Jacobs of Beer Zombies

Alice Isenberg Memorial Award: Nevada Conley of Nevada Notary

Bob Sears Lifetime Achievement: Charles Williams of B&J Body Shop

Goldie Begley Energizer Award: Rachel Pancheri of Boulder Bowl

Nonprofit of the Year: Ron Floth of River Mountain Loop Trail

Youth Community Achievement Award: The Bass Club

Business of the Year: Moosetrax Sound - Tim Kelley

Special recognition: City employees Ryan Allian, Brandon Fruth and Bill Bruninga

Jill’s Jewel: Dorothy Helm - volunteer

“Presenting the annual community awards is always my favorite event,” Rowland Lagan said the next day. “We get to share how impressive our friends and neighbors all around us in BC truly are. I am inspired by them and just want to make sure others learn to be as well.”