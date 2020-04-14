Virus cases by ZIP code now available

The Southern Nevada Health District is now posting daily summaries of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code and cities in Clark County, including Boulder City.

Tuesday, April 14, was the first time this information has been posted.

As of late Wednesday morning, the city map shows Las Vegas reporting 1,717 cases of COVID-19, well over half of the 2,559 confirmed cases countywide. North Las Vegas was next, with 285 confirmed cases, followed by Henderson (266), Boulder City (20) and Mesquite (6). The map indicated that the district had no location information on 249 cases.

The ZIP code map showed central Las Vegas and pockets spread around the Las Vegas Valley with the highest concentration of cases.

The ZIP codes reporting the highest range — between 61 and 83 — of confirmed cases included 89030, 89031, 89052, 89110, 89107, 89108, 89117, 89121 and 89148.

The local numbers are available at http://media.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/download/COVID-19/updates/20200413-COVID19-Clark-by-City.pdf.

Any questions can be directed to the health district at 702-759-1000 or http://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/.