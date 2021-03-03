Vaccine offerings expanded

Boulder City has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine offerings and now community support and frontline staff members as well as people ages 65 and up can receive them in town.

People ages 65 and older and some community support and frontline staff can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine in town at the Boulder City Hospital, 901 Adams Blvd., and the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

“We’ve been receiving so many calls from essential workers and adults 65 and older who have been anxiously awaiting this opportunity,” said Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray. “While the second dose does have minor side effects, they typically subside in a day or two and do not require medical care.”

According to the city, workers who support food, shelter, court/legal, social services, utilities and communication workers and more are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine locally.

To find out eligibility for receiving a vaccine in Boulder City, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 702-293-9256.

Vaccinations are offered from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St., and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Boulder City Hospital, 901 Adams Blvd.

Appointments are required. To make one, call 702-293-9256, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Callers must speak directly with an appointment scheduler and be prepared to schedule their second dose of the vaccine.

People without an appointment will be refused.

Residents 70 and older and educators can still receive their vaccines in Boulder City.

The city also continues to provide free drive-up testing at the fire department. No appointment is necessary. The hours are from 8 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through March.

Please visit www.bcnv.org/COVID-19 for updates.

The community support and frontline staff members are part of Lane Two of the Nevada COVID-19 Vaccination Playbook. For more information about Lane Two, go to: www.bcnv.org/NVVaccinePlaybook.

The city started vaccinating residents 70 and older and educators Jan. 25. As of Monday, Feb. 1, residents ages 65-69 began to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

