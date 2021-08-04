Utilities director steps down

Boulder City’s Utilities Director Dennis Porter is leaving his position at the city and taking a job in the private sector.

“The new job is a great opportunity, providing new challenges focusing on water and wastewater, especially critical as we face this continuing drought in the Southwest,” he said. “I will be working for Brown and Caldwell as their director of client services in Nevada and Arizona. Brown and Caldwell specializes in providing engineering and science services in the water and wastewater industry.”

Porter has been with the city since November 2018. He has more than 30 years of executive leadership experience and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from New Mexico State University. He is a registered professional engineer in Nevada, Arizona and South Carolina.

“I was very saddened to hear that Dennis Porter was going to be leaving the city,” said Councilwoman and former Southern Nevada Water Authority Board member Claudia Bridges. “He was a great asset. I saw him as an expert on municipal utilities and … (I) enjoyed talking to him about the challenges involved in wastewater management. I wasn’t surprised that he was scooped up by the private sector.”

During his time as utilities director, Porter worked on a variety of projects and he said he is most proud of the work that was done for the city’s utility rates.

“I am especially proud of the rate study that led to rate reductions,” he said. “The water, sewer and electrical condition assessment … led to the development of a solid, comprehensive capital improvement program for the city’s utilities.”

“Dennis spent dozens of hours working with the Utility Advisory Committee over the past two years,” added Mayor Kiernan McManus. “His efforts helped council approve a rate reduction this year. His dedication and expertise will be missed.”

Porter said he is going to miss the city employees when he leaves, but he is excited about meeting new people and working with people he has met over the years in the water and wastewater industries.

“The employees working at the city are amazing,” he said. “This community is so fortunate to have such dedicated, hard-working employees.”

Incoming City Manager Taylour Tedder will evaluate the next steps of the recruitment process when he starts work Monday, Aug. 9.

Public Works Director Keegan Littrell will oversee utilities until a replacement is hired.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.