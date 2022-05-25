Tributes, barbecue fill Memorial Day weekend

Residents and visitors to Boulder City will be able to pay their respects to those in the military who lost their lives serving the country during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

(Bill Bruniga/Special to the Boulder City Review) The Nevada Department of Veterans Services annual Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Monday at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive.

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services is holding its annual ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday, May 30, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive.

“The keynote speaker this year is Gov. Steve Sisolak,” said Terri Hendry, NDVS communications director. “Also, Bobi Oates, national director west area, AFA (Air Forces Association) will serve as emcee. Additionally, the Boulder City Veterans Pilot Group will conduct their flyover at 2 p.m., directly over the chapel courtyard at the cemetery.”

Flags will be placed on veterans’ graves starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 28. Volunteers should gather in the chapel courtyard area.

American Legion Post 31 and its auxiliary will be placing flags at veterans’ graves at Boulder City Municipal Cemetery on Saturday, May 28, morning. Volunteers are needed to help place the flags there. Those interested should meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery, 501 Adams Blvd.

Volunteers are also needed to help with flag removal at 3 p.m. Monday, May 30.

The 28th annual Fly Your Flags Over Hoover Dam Run, presented by the Las Vegas Chapter of the Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club, will take place Sunday, May 29, and start on the Arizona side of Hoover Dam.

The 2½-mile run will begin at 10 a.m. Motorcyclists will travel across the dam, ride by the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home before arriving at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Once at the veterans’ cemetery, a short memorial service will be conducted by the U.S. Army Special Forces Association, or Green Berets.

The 18th annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge will also take place over Memorial Day weekend.

The free event runs from 1-11 p.m. Friday, May 27, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 28, in Bicentennial Park.

It is put on by the Rotary Club of Boulder City and features more than 20 professional and amateur barbecue teams competing in the categories of ribs, pork, brisket, chicken and total overall score, seeking their share of $12,000 in cash prizes and the right to be named the state champion.

In addition, the event includes a car show, rib-eating contest, children’s barbecue challenge and marketplace. New this year is a steak cook-off, which will be held Friday night.

While visitors will not be able to sample contestants’ barbecue, food vendors will be on-site.

A schedule of activities is available at bouldercityrotary.org.

