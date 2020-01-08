Tall tales don’t surprise officers

Perhaps you were wondering why, when you tell an officer something perfectly logical (like “I’ve only had two drinks”), they look at you sideways. It seems astounding to me that people will go out of their way to find an officer or come in the station just to tell a tall tale. Somewhere far, far away, a rumor began, something like, the first to speak is considered the winner.

People who are stopped by the police claim to be wearing a friend’s pants, pockets filled with drugs, and are shocked to not be believed. We would like to be the first to remind anyone, if you ever borrow anyone’s clothing, make sure the pockets are empty (and you know the friend’s name).

This comes in many variations such as car, boat, bike, gun, purse, coat, etc. While possible, it is not plausible. Life is truly stranger than fiction, and here are a few other “head scratchers” to ponder.

Officers are called to do a welfare check, and subsequent investigation reveals a notarized letter, taped to a freezer containing earthly remains, certifying the spouse did not do it. A subject is arrested for carving their name into their significant other’s forehead. The drive-thru is all aflutter after a customer pulls a handgun when the condiments are incorrect in their order. The worker calls out intoxicated and then shows up trying to commit an armed robbery. A nearby movie theater is evacuated after a highly contagious package of urine is sent to the wrong address.

Airport officers are dispatched to meet an incoming flight to remove a passenger who has been taped to their seat after acting like a wild bear and trying to storm the cockpit. A subject, in court, isn’t satisfied with the decision of the judge and uses a metal water pitcher to launch and strike her in the head.

There is never a situation that cannot be made worse by a little mindless effort. I hope your new year is starting out well, and we hope to meet you anywhere other than the police blotter.

Dec. 26. Assist other: Officers assist a neighboring jurisdiction with the apprehension of an armed suspect from an incident in their jurisdiction at 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Nevada Way.

Fraud: The subject wants to report two bogus checks deposited into their account at 11:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Wyoming Street.

Thought for the day: Just when you thought nothing happens in Boulder City.

Dec. 27. Assist other department: A report comes in of a tree or branch down blocking the entire street at 8:33 a.m. in the 700 block of Park Street.

Unknown problem: A very intoxicated person cannot articulate what the problem might be at 5:39 p.m. in the 1000 block of Industrial Road.

Thought for the day: The intoxicated subject is disoriented and is assisted to their residence.

Dec. 28. Disturbance: Two subjects are asked to leave for the night after an altercation with another customer at 12:44 a.m. in the 500 block of Avenue B.

Suspicious: Reports come in of a female, suspected to be intoxicated, driving away from an eatery at 7:18 p.m. in the 100 block of Ville Drive.

Thought for the day: The subjects were asked to leave but not given an appropriate return time, and they decide it should be only a few minutes. Officers arrive to make sure they understand it’s for the night.

Dec. 29. Welfare check: A resident asks for a check on a subject looking and sounding ill who is sitting on a park bench at 12:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Birch Street.

Petty theft: The resident rides home from the coffee shop and, within five minutes of arriving home, finds their bike missing at 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Avenue I.

Thought for the day: Lock up your bikes, scooters and anything else outside you aren’t willing to lose.

Dec. 30. Loitering: The subject is going in and out of the building continually and has a jacket and hood completely covering most of their features at 12:13 a.m. in the 900 block of Utah Street.

Burning: Reports come in about fire pits going in the park and on the sidewalk at 6:12 p.m. in the 300 block of Utah Street.

Thought for the day: The fire pits are moved to a safer location, and all is well with the celebrants.

Dec. 31. Suspicious: The caller reports a suspicious man hanging around all day who does not seem to have a destination in mind at 12:36 a.m. in the 600 block of Avenue A.

Grand theft: A large theft of goods is witnessed, and the crime is caught on camera at 7:44 p.m. in the 1600 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: The subject advises officers where he lives, and he will return there now.

Jan. 1. DUI: The driver makes some fancy moves, but the officer is not impressed at 10:02 a.m. in the area of mile marker 54 on U.S. Highway 95.

Reckless: Two people are involved in a possible accident that ends up being a road rage incident at 7:23 p.m.

Thought for the day: The field sobriety test shows a little too much variation, and the breath test confirms it.

Call of the week: Disabled vehicle: The trailer has come disconnected from the vehicle and came to rest in the median. Further examination reveals the tow ball is the incorrect size, and only one safety chain was present on the trailer. Check all equipment and put safety first! This was at 12:01 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 700 block of Adams Boulevard.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with the Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.