News

Surplus fire gear sent to Ukraine

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
April 13, 2022 - 4:01 pm
 
Boulder City The Boulder City Fire Department recently donated its old self-contained breathing apparatus gear to fire agencies in Ukraine to help the recovery effort there.

The Boulder City Fire Department is helping Ukrainian firefighters by joining the efforts of Operation Fast Response-Ukraine.

This project was created to help Ukrainians affected by the war by sending clothing, toiletries, medical supplies and personal care items. In March, Jason Read, former chief of the Hopewell Fire Department in New Jersey, asked fire service agencies in the country to donate their surplus gear and equipment as part of the project.

“The request from former Chief Read called for departments to donate equipment or gear that may be outdated but still usable,” said Fire Chief Will Gray. “We were fortunate to receive new gear through a FEMA grant to be able to replace our SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) gear last year, giving our firefighters the most updated tools for work. The old gear would have no other known uses than firefighting. It seemed like not only a good thing to do, but also the right thing to do.”

On Monday, April 11, the fire department donated 21 SCBA packs, 28 SCBA bottles and 12 structural helmets.

“Many of us have seen the tragic images shared on social media, in the newspapers and on the news, wondering if there is something we could do,” said City Manager Taylour Tedder. “This donation allows us to recycle equipment that may have sat in the fire station for months – equipment that could help save lives and property.”

The equipment is on its way to Linden, New Jersey, and from there it will be sent to Warsaw, Poland, and distributed to fire agencies in Ukraine.

Hero Flooring of Henderson paid for the shipping to New Jersey.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

