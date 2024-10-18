Dog park slated to reopen Oct. 31

54°F
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
October 18, 2024
 

Before the mayor cut the ribbon on a city-funded dog park with grass inside Veterans’ Memorial Park in August of last year, Boulder City was the only municipality in the region not to have such a facility. (See Spot Run is just a stone’s throw away but it is privately run and does not have grass.)

A total of $70,000 in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds were used to make the facility —which had been a longtime ask from local dog owners —a reality. ARPA funds were sold as being a way to make municipalities whole due to anticipated drops in tax revenues during the pandemic. In reality, many municipalities, including Boulder City, actually saw an increase in tax revenues according to former City Manager Taylour Tedder, who spoke on the subject last year. Many municipalities (again, including Boulder City), used the bounty to complete projects they could not otherwise afford.

However, right now, the dog park is lacking, well, dogs.

The city is currently undergoing a process of upgrading the park. This includes installing lighting so it can be used after dark and replacing the grass, which has become severely worn in a little more than a year of use.

“The success of the dog park has been great to watch,” said Julie Calloway, director of the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department. “We’ve recognized a few areas where we could improve the experience for our residents as well as their pets. New lighting will enhance the usability of the dog park, especially as the days become shorter in the fall and winter. The Bermuda grass can withstand high-energy traffic much better, while helping us reduce the amount of water used to keep the grass green. We hope park users will be patient as we make these improvements.”

The dog park has not been without controversy, as some residents —and the outgoing animal control supervisor who has addressed the city council on the issue multiple times —have noted that, despite the new park, dogs are still allowed to be off-leash in the larger park (indeed in all city parks except Hemenway) as long as they are under “voice control.”

The dog park is expected to be closed for the renovations until Oct. 31.

