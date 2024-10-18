54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

Council decision means energy rates can’t go down

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Under new language adopted by the city council, electricity charg ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Under new language adopted by the city council, electricity charges can go up, but they can't come back down.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Under new language adopted by the city council, electricity charg ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Under new language adopted by the city council, electricity charges can go up, but they can't come back down.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder Wellness, owned by Dr. Tad Tenney, sits empty and is for ...
Doc loses license for 5 years
bcr default image
Water conservation measures discussed by council
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The dog park at Veterans' Memorial is currently closed ...
Dog park slated to reopen Oct. 31
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review From left, Sawyer Willard, Oakley Willard, Sawyer Shumway, and Li ...
An educational leap of faith
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
October 18, 2024 - 1:24 pm
 

Ah, the difference a single word can make.

The city council voted unanimously to change one word in the resolution that dictates how utility rates are set. And that one word appears to mean that while rates can go up when the cost of energy increases, it can’t go down if the cost decreases.

The proposal put forward was to repeal Resolution 7666, which was passed just over a year ago and to replace it with a new resolution that changed one word. The part of the old resolution that dealt with the actual cost of energy (the Energy Charge) part of users’ utility bill, set a cost and noted that the cost could be adjusted to match the actual cost of energy. The resolution the council passed changes the word “adjusted” to “increased.”

Utilities Director Joe Stubitz said that the change comes as a result of advice from the Utility Advisory Committee and laid the need for the change at the feet of electrical infrastructure in Boulder City that had been neglected for many years.

“We’re in a a period of increased capital improvement,” he said. “We’re looking to transition our system voltage from 4kV to 12kV and with that comes a couple of substation rebuild projects that are significant capital investments. What we’re looking to do is we’re looking to hold the energy charge at the current rate instead of kind of shooting ourselves in the foot when we have upcoming capital improvement projects.”

George Rhee is a 30-year resident of Boulder City and a former vice-chair of the Utility Advisory Committee who was the lone speaker in the public hearing portion of the council’s action. Speaking after the meeting, he said, “It has not been made clear why the city’s cost of purchased power can only increase moving forward. This is not something you can mandate by law, the open markets decide that. If the cost of purchased power were to decrease then users would be overpaying. Would the extra money be transferred to one of the other utilities?”

The city owns all of the utilities serving BC residents and businesses except gas and all of them —water, electricity and waste management —are part of a single Enterprise Fund. This is a government budgeting strategy for dealing with activities that generate income because the city is not allowed to make a profit. So the revenue from these activities (also the municipal airport) go into a separate account and can’t be used to fund other city activities not related to the activity that raises the revenue.

In Boulder City, some of those funds are easy to understand. The Airport Fund can only be used for activities and expenses at the airport as an example. The Utility Fund is a little less clear as all of the utilities comprise one fund. So funds left over from one utility (what a private business would call profit but, remember, the city can’t make a profit) can be used for the needs of a different utility that is also part of the fund.

And that is happening right now. But not with electricity. Stubitz clarified under questioning from the council that the city’s other utilities have actually been supporting energy costs for the past several years.

The cost of electricity skyrocketed starting in 2022 as the war between Russia and Ukraine cut substantial amounts of natural gas supplies available to Europe, which sent the cost of gas around the world spiraling upward. Boulder City only gets a small portion of its electricity from generators that run on gas, but it was enough to greatly increase the overall cost of energy.

Under the now-official wording, even though gas prices are starting to moderate (which should bring down the cost of electricity), those lower prices will not be reflected in the electric bills of BC residents and businesses. But if costs go back up, then the amount charged to users can go up. It just can’t come back down.

Councilmember Sherri Jorgensen addressed the costs of upgrading infrastructure. “These substation rebuilds are many millions of dollars each and to accumulate that cash to pay for that, you know, it’s going to take a little bit of time and extra resources,” she said.

Part of the reason for these kind of machinations is the unique nature of BC’s charter, which says that the city can’t take out debt of more than $1 million without getting the approval of voters. The last time the city issued a bond was to pay for the water line that made Boulder Creek Golf Club possible.

Jorgensen alluded to that in a comment prior to the vote. “We don’t take out debt over a million and nowadays you can’t buy bananas for a million.”

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder Wellness, owned by Dr. Tad Tenney, sits empty and is for ...
Doc loses license for 5 years
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A Boulder City chiropractor has lost his license to practice in the state for five years, which could be extended if he does not adhere to requirements voted upon by the Chiropractic Physicians’ Board of Nevada.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The dog park at Veterans' Memorial is currently closed ...
Dog park slated to reopen Oct. 31
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Before the mayor cut the ribbon on a city-funded dog park with grass inside Veterans’ Memorial Park in August of last year, Boulder City was the only municipality in the region not to have such a facility. (See Spot Run is just a stone’s throw away but it is privately run and does not have grass.)

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review From left, Sawyer Willard, Oakley Willard, Sawyer Shumway, and Li ...
An educational leap of faith
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Something new recently opened in Boulder City, which brought with it a bit of a twist to traditional education.

(Screenshot) Outgoing Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt addresses the city council on the ...
Animal Control loses its leader
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A number of issues involving pets in Boulder City has been changing at lightning speed over the past several days, culminating in an announcement via social media channels on Tuesday that Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt will be retiring, effective Dec. 31.

During last year’s event, Peyton Walton received assistance from BCFD firefighter Sarah ...
Hundreds expected at pancake breakfast
Ron Eloand Boulder City Review

Regardless of if you prefer to call them pancakes, flapjacks, hotcakes or griddle cakes, they always bring a smile to one’s face.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Kimber Govett, pastor of the Boulder City United Methodist Church ...
Church seeks new housing project plan
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

As the old saying goes, if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A small plane preparing to land at Boulder City Municipal Airport.
A battle over airport business impact
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Before the city council voted unanimously to accept a Business Impact Study regarding increasing some fees at the city-owned airport, the lone speaker in public comment — who chose not to identify himself but has spoken multiple times in the past year on issues surrounding the operation of the airport — had one thing on his mind. Fuel costs.

National Night Out(standing)
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Hundreds turned out Tuesday night for the annual National Night Out, hosted by the Boulder City Police Department and other agencies. There were plenty of games for the kids, first responders, a softball game between the Boulder City police and fire department, prize drawings and food provided by the Boulder City Elks Lodge.