59°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Spending for proposed pool to be on Nov. ballot

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
March 14, 2024 - 6:11 pm
 
Chart courtesy of Cokie Booth Thermometer chart showing sources of funding for proposed city aq ...
Chart courtesy of Cokie Booth Thermometer chart showing sources of funding for proposed city aquatic center.

During Tuesday’s Boulder City Council meeting, City Manager Taylour Tedder may have summed things up best.

“It’s more of a Toyota project than a Cadillac product,” he said.

He was referring to the proposed replacement for the aging city pool that has some residents questioning the price tag, which currently stands at almost $37 million and that could rise to as much as $44 million.

The discussion was part of the council being asked to retract the previously-approved placement on a future ballot seeking to get permission for the city to tap the Capital Improvement Fund (CIF) for up to $4 million to cover a gap in funding.

The new proposal would do two things. First, it would raise the “ask” from up to $4 million to up to $9 million. Second, it would remove a caveat saying the spending would be dependent on the funds being available in the CIF. Tedder explained that change by reporting that the fund currently has more than $12 million in uncommitted funds.

Following up on the “Toyota versus Cadillac” imagery, Councilmember Sherri Jorgensen noted that the original cost estimate from 2021 was just over $27 million.

“There is a lot that has happened since then,” Jorgensen said. “The American dollar isn’t going as far. Eggs cost more, so the pool is going to cost more. That’s the way it looks.”

Tedder had previously explained that the cost had come through a process that included a council-appointed pool committee which, over a number of months, came up with a list of features they would like to see in a replacement pool.

Those requirements were sent to the architecture and design firm SCA Design which developed plans and a projected cost of $27 million.

Jorgensen noted that over last summer, the city asked SCA for updated cost projections which came in at almost $37 million, an increase of about 36%.

“I just hesitate to wait any longer,” Jorgensen said. “Either we want a pool or we don’t want a pool. If, in two year’s time, we see inflation take the same Toyota and make it almost $10 million more… I can’t even imagine what it would cost in 2028.”

The council wants a pool.

Councilmember Cokie Booth asked Tedder to explain what the pool would cost city taxpayers.

Tedder replied that the cost was zero. No taxes were being raised and that the bulk of this money came from the sale of land as well as $7 million from the CIF that was already approved by voters. The CIF is, in turn, funded by city land sales, 90% of which go to the CIF and a portion of the money the city gets for leasing land in the Eldorado Valley to solar companies.

Tedder further noted that the fund gets an injection of about $3 million per year from those sources.

The vote to put a question on the November ballot asking voters to approve the CIF spending was unanimous, 4-0 with Councilmember Matt Fox absent.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The BC, seen here in the distance from Bootleg Canyon Park, will ...
BC repaint: Countdown is on
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s almost time to don that old pair of jeans, the ratty tennis shoes in the back of your closet and a shirt you’re not worried about ruining.

Management of veterans’ home sparks controversy
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Documents provided to the Boulder City Review by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) appear to back up many of the accusations leveled at the Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS) and leadership of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home which is located in Boulder City by current and former employees over the past year. Many of the same issues were also noted by CMS surveyors in an inspection of the home that occurred in January.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The old hangar at what was once Bullock Field and then the Boulde ...
Historic preservation event set for May
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It’s a couple of months away, but scheduling for events tied to Historic Preservation Day — slated for May 11 —are pretty set and revolve around the theme of Trains, Planes and Automobiles.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Lake levels have been holding steady over the last two years, acc ...
Slow and steady
By Alan Halaly / RJ

For Nevadans at the forefront of the West’s water crisis, snowpack in the Rocky Mountains that eventually trickles down to Lake Mead is always front of mind.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Las year's Easter Egg Hunt, seen here, was the first time the cit ...
Hunt expected to draw hundreds
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For the second year in a row, the city of Boulder City is sponsoring the annual Community Easter Egg Hunt with a little extra help from a friend – the Easter Bunny.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Exterior of the Boulder City Courthouse. Judge Victor Miller will ...
Longtime judge/justice of the peace to retire
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

If you get arrested in or around Boulder City and have to appear before a judge, that may mean — depending on the offense, the arresting agency and exactly where the arrest happened —that you are in front of the Boulder City municipal judge or the justice of the peace for the Boulder Township of Clark County.

bcr default image
And… We have a primary
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It’s official. As of Tuesday evening, five people had filed paperwork to run for city council.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum is housed inside of the histor ...
Wait. The museum has WHAT in it’s collection?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It was a presentation about the activities and impact of the Boulder City Museum with lots of info and plans and numbers. But most people who saw it will remember it most for the discussion of some of the museum’s more, hmmm, unusual items that are part of the collection.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Nevada The playground at Broadbent Park, along with others, will see imp ...
Playgrounds to get facelift
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

City officials and residents pride themselves on many things related to Boulder City, with one of those being the number of parks offered for those who live and visit here.