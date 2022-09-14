90°F
Snake season: Warm temperatures bring out vipers

By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review
September 14, 2022 - 3:33 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) A Mojave green rattlesnake has the most potent venom of any rattlesnake in the Nevada desert.

It’s summer and triple-digit weather season in the Boulder City and the Las Vegas Valley. While the heat can be a nuisance to some, rattlesnakes are thriving and catching some rays.

Boulder City Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt warns residents of the dangers of these slithering lil’ guys. Residents should be aware of this seasonal spike in snake activity as they come out of hibernation to start feeding on rats, rabbits and smaller critters.

“The minute these rocks warm up and we get a couple of 90-degree days, they come out looking for that warmth. When it gets to 80 degrees, they are going to come out and lay on the rocks. But the rocks are not typically in your backyard; they are in the ridges,” said Inabnitt.

The most common location for snakes in Boulder City is in the ridges in the lakeside region of town. The closer you get to Lake Mead, the more likely you are to run into one.

Inabnitt says she has not had any cases of snake bites this year on pets or humans but she has had to move the occasional reptile.

If you see a snake, call Boulder City Animal Control at 702-293-9283 or dial 911, as a rattlesnake encounter qualifies as a life-threatening emergency.

Outside of calling someone to handle it, the most important thing to do when you see a rattlesnake, especially if it is indoors, is to not lose sight of it, Inabnitt said. Even with permission, officers are not allowed to damage or destroy property to remove a snake.

“Do not lose that rattlesnake. You keep your eyes on it and call the cops. The cops can move a snake, and so can we, so somebody is coming. Do not lose that snake! What we can’t do is turn your house upside down, even with permission,” she said.

There are three main species of snake that can be found in Boulder City: sidewinder, red speckled and Mojave green. Sidewinders, also known as horned rattlesnakes, have not been seen in town recently, according to Inabnitt. They have a weaker venom than most rattlers.

Red speckleds, also known as speckled kingsnakes, are slow-moving snakes that can be found near the lake. These are nonpoisonous snakes that have hemotoxins.

By far, the worst snake to deal with in the area is the Mojave green, a roughly 3-foot-long pit viper that has one of the world’s most potent venoms. Inabnitt says she typically sees these snakes near Interstate 11.

“It is important to know which type of snake you were bitten by when you head to the emergency room,” said Inabnitt.

Identifying a snake is important not only for you but for your pets. Fifteen minutes is the amount of time you have to get your pet to the hospital if they are bitten by a rattlesnake.

“I see a lot of people who take their dogs off-leash in the summer. My advice is always the same, which is to not take your dogs any further out than you can carry them back. Because if your dog gets nailed by a snake, you’re going to carry it back or it’s gonna die,” Inabnitt said.

Boulder City Animal Hospital carries anti-venom, which has starting costs of around $1,000. That’s before any other treatments are done. Avoiding these instances before they even happen is the “only way to go,” says Inabnitt.

“You gotta watch where you are putting your fingers, your toes and where you sit. You’ve got to watch what your kids are doing too, and dogs, they are even worse.”

Contact reporter Owen Krepps at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.

THE LATEST
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Mayor Kiernan McManus listens to comments during a City Counc ...
City aboard land plan for new train museum
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Council met Tuesday evening for a relatively light meeting in terms of agenda items. The fire department gave its annual presentation to the council, two bills were introduced and an ordinance that will provide 0.94 acres of land to the Nevada State Railroad Museum was unanimously approved.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Windows look out into the tanks that will hold fingerling bony ...
Grant aims to help protect, conserve endangered species
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

While many people are fretting over the massive reduction of water at Lake Mead, the over 387 species of animals that call the lake home have also had to adjust to the drought.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) Jamie Curreri is the new public works director for Boulder City. ...
Curreri joins city as public works director
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Jamie Curreri has joined the city as its new public works director. He started Monday, Sept. 12, and replaces Keegan Littrell, who left in May for a position with Henderson.

Joshua Buckingham agreed to a guilty plea of felony reckless driving in the March 2019 crash th ...
News Briefs
By Boulder City Review

Driver in fatal crash pleads guilty

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City is proposing to adopt a historic prese ...
Proposed historic preservation ordinance rejected
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The proposed historic preservation ordinance was unanimously rejected by members of the Planning Commission during a special meeting in front of a packed crowd Aug. 31.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Lake Mead is projected to drop about 30 feet over the next two ...
Lake Mead forecast to drop 30 feet in 2 years
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Boulder City Review

Lake Mead is projected to drop about 30 feet over the next two years based on the “most probable” outlook by the Bureau of Reclamation released Aug. 31.

(Getty Images) When draining a swimming pool, it is important to make sure it is drained into a ...
Proper pool drainage prevents water waste
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Boulder City Review

Despite the heat wave, it’s getting close to the time of year when swimming pool owners might drain their summertime splash/tanning zone for winter.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City Police Department) The Boulder City Police Department arrived at U ...
Student pilot makes emergency landing on highway
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

A plane landed safely on U.S. Highway 95 near Eldorado Valley Drive around 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, after a fuel malfunction caused a loss of power. The plane, which was being flown by a student pilot, landed safely on the highway with nobody being injured.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) Boulder City Police Department has added two Model Y Teslas to it ...
Police take charge: Department launches pilot program for electric patrol vehicles
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Electric cars have seemingly become the way of the future, and the Boulder City Police Department is taking note. With a portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, the police department has purchased its first five electric vehicles to add to its police force.

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) As the drought continues to ravage the West, water manag ...
Joint pact pledges water cuts, efforts to battle drought
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

Major urban water suppliers up and down the Colorado River, including the Southern Nevada Water Authority, announced on Aug. 24, a joint commitment to significantly expand water conservation efforts and reduce water demands.