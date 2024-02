Last Friday, Boulder City High School hosted its winter sports assembly, entitled Battle for BC’s Heart. The classes participated in a variety of games and cheers, with the seniors ultimately being victorious.

The senior class gives a cheer during Friday’s assembly.

The freshmen compete in one of several contests during the assembly.

The BCHS band got the students fired up by playing the school’s fight song.

Students and faculty rose during the playing of the national anthem.

The Boulder City High School cheer team entertained the students Friday.

