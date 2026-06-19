See Spot Run lease with city is expected to be renewed

A bill was introduced last week by city council that gives those with dogs a second option to let them run free regardless of the time of day.

A bill was introduced last week by city council that gives those with dogs a second option to let them run free regardless of the time of day.

The agreement is between the city and See Spot Run, Inc. to continue leasing land at Veterans Park for operation of a dog park. The bill will come back before council on June 23 and if approved, will extend the ongoing lease through Dec. 31, 2029.

Since it was just an introduction of the bill, there was no council discussion. However, a city report states that See Spot Run, a local nonprofit, first leased land from Boulder City to operate a dog park in 2009, a 3.59-acre site in Veterans Park.

“They have improved the site with a variety of amenities structured toward a safe environment for canine activities,” the report states. “In addition to a cleared, flat area that is fenced on all sides for exercising dogs, there are several water stations and several covered seating areas within the site.”

The city will continue to not charge any rent for the property as long as the See Spot Run maintains, supervises and operates the dog park in accordance with the terms of the lease, and of their not-for-profit status.

See Spot Run was the lone fenced dog park in Boulder City until the city opened one, also at Veterans Park, in August 2023.