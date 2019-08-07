School starts Monday

Monday , Aug. 12, is the first day of the 2019-2020 school year for the public schools in Boulder City.

(Boulder City) City crossing guards attended a training session Tuesday, Aug. 6, to get ready for the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 12.

To help parents and students prepare, here is some information about school hours, what to bring to class and traffic law enforcement around the campuses.

^

Mitchell Elementary School, 900 Avenue B

Mitchell, one of two elementary schools in town, serves students in kindergarten through second grade. Those students can access the playground at 8:15 a.m. Monday. School starts 10 minutes later.

“First- and second-grade students will report to the playground in the back of the school, where they will line up at their assigned dot,” Principal Ben Day said. “We will begin the day, just as we will begin every day, with our morning ceremony, where a student will lead the school in the Pledge of Allegiance, thirty seconds of silence, the school mission statement and the school song. I will also address the students with a welcoming remark revolving around the idea of ‘Be Proactive.’ … Kindergarten teachers will meet their students on the kindergarten playground before school.”

The school day ends at 2:41 p.m.

For a school supply list, go to mmcintosh1.wixsite.com/mitchelles/school-supply-lists.

King Elementary School, 888 Adams Blvd.

King is the second public elementary school in town; it serves students in third through fifth grade.

Students are allowed onto King’s playground at 8:10 a.m., and the bell indicating it’s time to line up and go to classes rings 10 minutes later. For the first day, parents will be allowed on the playground with their children.

“Students received a schedule with room number and assigned teacher. …We will have the teacher’s name posted on the playground, where the teacher will meet the students at the 8:20 a.m. bell and bring them to class,” Principal Anthony Gelsone said. “We ask parents to give final hugs and kisses on the playground and not enter the building. This helps the teachers engage with their students as soon as possible so that they may begin introductions and typically introduce class procedures and expectations.”

The school day ends at 2:41 p.m.

“Students will exit campus either through the bike rack or tortoise oasis gates,” Gelsone said. “Parents can meet their children at the gates or another location they choose outside of the gates.”

For a school supply list, go to marthapkinges.wixsite.com/king/school-supply-lists.

^

Garrett Junior High School, 1200 Avenue G

Students at Garrett should arrive to school before classes start at 8 a.m. The doors to the courtyard open at 7:30 a.m.

“I hope we have a positive school year and see lots of growth in our students,” said Alison Bradley, assistant principal. “We want to provide them with every opportunity to become successful and empowered by their learning experiences. It’s going to be a great year for our Garrett family.”

If they have not already brought their school supplies to campus, they should bring them Monday.

Classes end at 2:11 p.m.

For a school supply list, go to garrettjhs.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Supply-List-for-2019-20-Landscape.pdf .

Boulder City High School, 1101 Fifth St.

For freshmen, the first day of school starts at 7:55 a.m. in the gym.

“Our freshmen class attend … orientation in the gym where they learn the fight song … and take some time to learn new facts about each other as well as tour the campus,” Principal Amy Wagner said.

Registration goes until 11 a.m.

Lunch will be provided for the freshman, and all students in ninth through 12th grades should report to homeroom at 11:45 a.m. Alphabetical homeroom assignments will be posted around the campus. The school day ends at 2:06 p.m.

Pedestrians and drivers should also be aware of the first day of school.

In Boulder City, the speed limit in school zones is 15 miles per hour. Those drivers who do not stop for a school crossing guard’s signal could face up to six years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Making a U-turn in a school zone is illegal.

“Be aware of your driving in a school zone, as it can affect children and crossing guards,” Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea said. “Crossing guards are a valuable aspect of our community because kids can be safe and not worry when crossing the street. Stay alert in school zones, keep your eyes on the road, watch your speed and stay off your cellphone.”

Earlier this summer, the city installed better crossing signals and instituted the slower speed limit on Adams Boulevard from Avenue G to past King Elementary School for whenever children are present.

Boulder City Police will be conducting extra patrols for increased enforcement of pedestrian laws through Friday, Aug. 16. These patrols are paid for through Joining Forces grants.

