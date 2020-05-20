Rotarians swap all-night party for gift bags

The graduation celebration hosted by Boulder City Sunrise Rotary for members of Boulder City High School’s Class of 2020 will look different this year, but the sentiment remains the same.

”Boulder City Sunrise Rotary is striving to recognize the BCHS seniors as best as we can during this very different year,” said Cynthia Anderson, president.

Traditionally, the club has hosted an all-night party immediately after commencement ceremonies. As the COVID-19 pandemic has left the status of graduation ceremony in limbo, Rotarians have been putting together special gift bags for the students.

The bags will include a 2020 T-shirt, gift cards and coupons primarily from local businesses and a monetary gift, Anderson said. They also will include a letter she wrote to the graduates.

“This pandemic has been an educational lesson for sure. lt taught us many lessons — one very noteworthy lesson being, ‘In life, we cannot control everything; but we can control how we respond to it.’ Realize that the life that lies ahead for each of you is bigger than this crisis,” Anderson wrote in her letter.

She added that they hope to present the gift bags during tonight’s graduation parade, which begins at 6 p.m. and follows the homecoming parade route and passes by all the public schools.

“We hope to be able to have a few Rotarians wishing the seniors good luck and best wishes at the parade,” Anderson said.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.