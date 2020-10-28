69°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Protect yourself, others from COVID-19

By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health
October 28, 2020 - 2:42 pm
 

COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in Nevada and the virus continues to have an impact on our residents and economy even as restrictions are lifted. Due to the risks associated with COVID-19, Boulder City Hospital reminds everyone to take precautions to protect yourself and loved ones to limit exposure and the spread of the virus.

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. COVID-19 is spread mainly from person to person and especially between those in close contact with one another through respiratory droplets from an infected person who coughs, sneezes or talks. Respiratory droplets can land in the mouths or noses of nearby people or can be inhaled into the lungs. In some cases, COVID-19 can may be spread by people who have not shown any symptoms. So how can you take precautions?

Handwashing

Are you washing your hands before eating or preparing food, before touching your face, after using the restroom, after leaving a public place, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, after handling your mask, after caring for someone sick?

▶ Wash your hands often.

▶ Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

▶ Use sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol content, cover both hands with sanitizer and rub them together until they feel dry.

Social distancing

Sometimes we socialize and other times we do not. But it is very important to avoid close contact with people who are sick and take social distancing precautions to protect yourself.

▶ Maintain 6 feet between yourself and a person who is sick.

▶ Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who do not live in your household.

Mask up

In a pandemic, masks are an essential part of our every day. Wear a mask at work, any time you are in public or in a group or even when you are speaking with your neighbor. Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others. There are several acceptable types of masks including N95 respirator masks, disposable surgical masks and double- or triple-layer cloth masks. Avoid using gators and bandanas as they offer zero protection and masks with air valves are ineffective.

▶ You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.

▶ The mask is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.

▶ Everyone should wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

▶ Masks should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

▶ The mask is not a substitute for social distancing.

Monitor your health

Self-checking and monitoring your health is very important to living a healthy life. Take your temperature regularly and seek medical attention if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the following symptoms to watch: fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; and diarrhea.

To Your Health is provided by the staff of Boulder City Hospital. For more information, call 702-293-4111, ext. 576, or visit bouldercityhospital.org.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Interior secretary unveils new trails
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City locals and visitors have another reason to visit Lake Mead National Recreation Area, a newly designated water trail providing more access to the Nevada and Arizona shorelines of Lake Mohave and the Colorado River.

(Boulder Creek Golf Club) Boulder City's Boulder Creek Golf Club has been selected to host thre ...
Boulder Creek to host collegiate championships
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder Creek Golf Club has found a place in Clark County history as it was selected to hold three National Collegiate Athletic Association golf championships.

Boulder City Justice Abbi Silver, left, swears in Brittany Walker as the acting city attorney a ...
Council advances proposal to sell land
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

More land in Boulder City could be allocated for recreational vehicle and boat storage if a 1.5-acre parcel is added to the city’s land management process list.

(Boulder City) Michael Mays, Boulder City’s community development director, was appointe ...
Mays, Walker named acting city manager, attorney
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council appointed its acting city attorney and acting city manager at a special meeting Wednesday afternoon.

City Council will be using an executive search firm to find its new city manager and city attorney.
Executive search firm to be hired
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city will be hiring an executive firm for a nationwide search to find a new city attorney and city manager in order to be more transparent with the selection process.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Residents lined up to cast their vote at City Hall on ...
Early voters flock to polls
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Tens of thousands of people in Clark County have already participated in early voting with more than 3,000 casting their votes in Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Former City Attorney Steve Morris confers with Lauren ...
Council fires city’s manager, attorney
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council fired two leaders and has yet to appoint their replacements, leaving the city without its attorney or manager.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Councilwoman Judy Hoskins listens to a presentat ...
Municipal pool to be analyzed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Updating the Boulder City pool is back on the table after City Council unanimously approved hiring a consultant to analyze the facility to see if it can be repaired and brought up to code.