News

Proposal would merge schools

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
October 22, 2021 - 4:49 pm
 
Updated October 27, 2021 - 4:21 pm
Clark County School District The Clark County School District's bond oversight committee will discuss combining Mitchell Elementary, King Elementary and Garrett Junior High schools into one kindergarten through eighth-grade campus at its meeting today, Oct. 28. It is open to the public and begins at 11:30 a.m. in room 466 at the district’s administration building, 5100 W. Sahara Ave.
Clark County School District is proposing three schools in Boulder City be combined into one kindergarten through eight-grade school as part of its 2015 capital improvement plan.
Three schools in Boulder City could be joined into one if a Clark County School District proposal is approved by its bond oversight committee.

According to the 2015 Capital Improvement Plan, the district is proposing to combine Mitchell Elementary, King Elementary and Garrett Junior High schools into one kindergarten through eighth-grade campus.

“The proposal, if passed, means that our current K-2, 3-5, and 6-8 schools would all combine into one campus,” said Ben Day, principal of Mitchell. “The bond oversight committee of the Clark County School District will be voting on this proposal, and if they approve of it, the board of trustees would then vote on the proposal. If everything were to get approved on time, the proposal is for this new campus to open in the fall of 2025.”

The bond oversight committee is an independent group that manages the district’s capital improvement program in order to provide transparency to the public. Its members are appointed by the trustees.

“At this point, we know only what has been released publicly in the capital improvement project proposal,” said Jason Schrock, principal of King. “The idea of a K-8 school is a new one for me as I have only had the privilege of serving as a principal at a K-5 and 3-5 school. … While we have heard from a few members of the community about this proposal, it is my hope that whatever is approved by the bond commission will reflect the desires of our Boulder City community.”

Garrett Principal Melanie Teemant did not respond to a request for comment.

The proposal will come before the bond oversight committee at its meeting today. It begins at 11:30 a.m. in room 466 at the district’s administration building, 5100 W. Sahara Ave. It is open to the public and will also be streamed at www.ccsd.net and on Facebook Live.

According to the school district, Mitchell Elementary School was built in 1970 and is currently operating at 76 percent capacity. King was built in 1991 and is operating at 58 percent capacity, and Garrett was built in 1978 and is operating at 50 percent capacity.

The district’s website states the 2015 Capital Improvement Plan is how it conceptualizes “sustainable infrastructure that will ensure student achievement for every student.”

Funding from bonds can only be used for projects such as building new schools, modernizations, technology upgrades and transportation.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

