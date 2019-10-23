Police Blotter, Oct. 24

Oct. 15, 2:28 p.m.

The fire department responded to a call about a golf cart flipping over at the golf course. A Mercy Air helicopter was called in to transport the female victim. Firefighters had to extricate her from the wreck and stabilize her. Her left wrist was possibly broken, her right thigh was punctured and she had abrasions.

Oct. 15, 9:51 p.m.

A man called and said someone put an ace of spades playing card on his door. He said he believed the card meant death and he wanted the incident noted in case something comes of it later.

Oct. 17, 12:45 p.m.

A man called and said he believed there were as many as five people squatting at his residence. He gave officers permission to go on the property. They found three people there including a woman who was hiding in a shed. All were trespassed.

Oct. 18, 5:18 p.m.

The fire department responded to a fire at a home where a 13-year-old girl and her 8-year-old sister were home alone and had put tinfoil in the microwave. The fire was contained in the microwave. Their mom had gone out to see a movie with her boyfriend.

Oct. 18, 11:28 p.m.

A man called and said his vehicle was stolen from where it had run out of gas near Silverline Road. He said he walked to Railroad Pass Casino to get gas and had had a Lyft driver take him back to where he left his black Chevy pickup truck. When he arrived, the truck was gone. About half an hour later, a woman called and said she had come across a truck that matched that description and had “extensive front end damage.” Officers confirmed it was the vehicle that had been reported as stolen. They contacted the man, drove him to the truck and told him the evidence didn’t match up with his story. He admitted to them the vehicle wasn’t stolen and said he had crashed it with a side dump trailer at work. They cited him for being an ex-felon who had failed to change his address.

Oct. 19, 1:17 p.m.

Officers received a complain about noise in a park. The caller said there was loud bass and the windows at the caller’s house were shaking. Officers responded and said there was a permitted car show in the park and the music was hardly audible from 50 feet away.

Oct. 20, 9:40 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of man and woman who were trying to get into an apartment. The caller said he confronted them and the man said they lived here. The caller said he had never seen them before. He also said the man kept putting on and taking off gloves that were in his back pocket.

Oct. 20, 5:18 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of a man who was on the railroad tracks near Cascata. He had his pants down while he faced the train.

Oct. 21, 7:40 a.m.

Officers received a report from a man who said another man came over and said the cartel planted drugs at his residence. He said he was very scared. The officers responded. The man said he would leave his car parked on the side of the road and then stay at his friend’s house.

Oct. 21, 11:44 a.m.

Someone called the police and said a man near a basketball court appeared to be unconscious. Officers responded and the man said he had been evicted and had stopped to sleep. They advised him about Emergency Aid of Boulder City.