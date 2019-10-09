Police Blotter, Oct. 10

Oct. 1, 12:18 a.m.

Officers responded to the report of a man who was yelling for help. They found an approximately 90-year-old man who had fallen into a pool. They were able to get him out. He was conscious and breathing.

Oct. 1, 12:08 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who putting American flags up behind people’s property. The caller was questioning whether it was legal to do so. Officers responded, and one went to ask the city attorney his recommendations on the matter. The flags were not directly behind one person’s house and were almost all of the way up a nearby hillside.

Oct. 1, 6:55 p.m.

A 7-year-old boy ran off at National Night Out. As the parents were giving police officers the details, he was located.

Oct. 1, 8:05 p.m.

A woman called the police and said she was on Interstate 11 and needed help getting back to the Henderson/Las Vegas area. Officers found the woman and took her to the Hoover Dam exit to turn her around.

Oct. 2, 5:12 p.m.

The fire department responded to a report of a large amount of black smoke coming from the back of a house. They responded and determined that the homeowner was burning some rubbish and there was no danger at the time.

Oct. 2, 7:35 p.m.

Officers received a report of a woman who was naked in front of an apartment, wearing a Santa hat and starting a small fire. They responded and found there was no fire at the time. Her apartment was secure, and she was taken to the hospital for a legal mental hold.

Oct. 4, 7:29 a.m.

Officers received to a report of a blond woman who was holding two pistols and shooting them toward the desert. They responded and had the woman at gunpoint. She was detained, and her residence was secured.

Oct. 4, 4:19 p.m.

Someone came to the police station with a large desert tortoise in the car because animal control was closed. It was under the seat, and officers had to help remove it. The police detained the tortoise.

Oct. 5, 7:51 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a man who had covered all of the sprinklers near a gazebo in a park with trash can lids so he would not get wet. Because of that, the new grass seeds were not being watered.

Oct. 5, 10:30 a.m.

The fire department responded to a fire. It was on a building’s roof. No one was in the building. Eight minutes later, it was extinguished.

Oct. 6, 1:06 a.m.

A woman called the police and said a dog was barking loudly and sounded like it was in distress. Officers responded and walked the area for several minutes. They did not hear a dog.

Oct. 6, 9:30 a.m.

A man called and said a man pulled a large knife on him. The mother of the man with the knife was in the front yard with some construction workers when the confrontation occurred. The man then went into the backyard, still holding the knife. Four minutes later officers detained him.

Oct. 6, 6:21 p.m.

A woman called the police and said she knew someone had entered her residence through a window because she found a large footprint on the couch. Nothing was missing from her house. She just wanted the information noted.

Oct. 7, 9:47 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a naked 2-year-old girl who was walking down the street. Eight minutes later she was back with her mother, who was advised to keep the deadlock on the door bolted.

Oct. 7, 9:15 p.m.

Officers received a report of two men who offered to sell drugs to a juvenile. Officers attempted to located the suspects but could not find them.