Police Blotter, Nov. 8

Oct. 30, 3:32 p.m.

A woman requested an officer because someone was staring at her and making her feel uncomfortable.

Oct. 31, 8:09 a.m.

Metropolitan Police Department forwarded a 911 call to dispatch from a female juvenile who said a little kid was going to shoot up their school. Officers investigated the incident and found the threat was unfounded.

Oct. 31, 7:15 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of a brand-new thermos that was left on a curb near a restaurant. Some of the customers were concerned about why it had been left there. The officers said it was a regular thermos someone left on the curb.

Nov. 1, 4:27 p.m.

A man called the police and said he was having trouble with some neighbors parking a number of vehicles all over the neighborhood, leaving no available parking in front of his house. He said he would then park in front of the neighbor’s house. He said this has been going on for two years and he wanted an officer to come and advise him on what he can do to have the problem fixed.

Nov. 1, 6:15 p.m.

Officers received a report of a 14-year-old male who was being unruly, hitting staff, cussing and making threats. The caller also reported the boy had a stick as a weapon. Officers took him into custody.

Nov. 2, 8:31 a.m.

Officers received a report that a 70-year-old woman was grooming her dog in the park. The caller said she should pick up her dog’s hair. She said this woman does this a lot.

Nov. 3, 8:59 a.m.

A man called and said a vehicle knocked over a wall on his property either yesterday or the day before. He wanted to make a report. Officers found that the property next to his has a dump truck and heavy equipment parked on it. The day before the dump truck had been seen backing up toward the wall and running into it. The caller said he would contact the property owner and company that owns the truck.

Nov. 3, 12:17 p.m.

Officers received multiple reports that someone found a heavy-duty hammer in the grass and it possibly belonged to the contractors who were working nearby.

Nov. 4, 1:36 a.m.

Someone called 911 to ask for help moving a refrigerator from a room so that it did not cause a fire. There was no smoke, flames or any other malfunctions at the time of the call. The dispatcher advised the caller that 911 was for life or death emergencies and the caller hung up.

Nov. 4, 9:46 a.m.

Officers received a report that a man with a walker was yelling and cursing and was possibly intoxicated.

Nov. 4, 8:43 p.m.

A woman reported that a blond man was walking by her window and ringing the doorbell at her home. She had a photo of the suspect that had been taken the week before. She was unsure about what time her doorbell had been rung the night of the call.

Nov. 5, 1:29 a.m.

A man came into the police station’s lobby to turn himself in for breaking his girlfriend’s car window. Officers found that the woman was upset but she just wanted him to pay for the window. She did not want to press charges. He said he would do that and he gave her $200 in cash in front of the officers and on camera.

Nov. 5, 9:31 p.m.

Officers received a report from a woman who said someone was following her and she said she thinks they may try to kill her. They were not near when she spoke with officers. She also requested that officers contact her bail bondsman to get her money.

Nov. 5, 11:50 p.m.

Officers received a report that some neighbors were talking loudly in the backyard. The caller did not want any contact and wanted to remain anonymous.