Police Blotter, May 30

May 21, 6:39 a.m.

Officers received a report of a homeless man sleeping on a mattress next to a fence.

May 21, 5:35 p.m.

Someone called the police and said a mother and daughter were across the street, pushing and shoving each other. Officers responded and determined it wasn’t domestic battery incident; it was parental discipline. Two female teenagers were swearing at their mom, and she slapped them in the mouth and told them not to swear at her. There were no signs of injury. Both juveniles denied it happened.

May 24, 9:58 a.m.

Officers received a report of plane landing without its landing gear coming down. There were no injuries, but the plane was leaking fuel. The Federal Aviation Administration was planning to investigate the crash, and the airport personnel would remove the wreckage after that was completed.

May 24, 1:43 p.m.

Someone called the police and said there was a small black-and-white snake rolled up under a chair. While talking to the dispatcher, the caller realized it as a candy wrapper.

May 25, 12:22 p.m.

A 911 caller hung up after the third ring. Dispatch called back and a woman answered the phone. She said she was trying to put on her new watch and accidentally dialed.

May 25, 4:43 p.m.

Officers received a report of a large water leak at the old water treatment plan. It was shooting water into the air. The water department was contacted and someone was en route to fix the problem.

May 25, 8:49 p.m.

Someone called the police and said a man was throwing things in the house. Three minutes later someone else called and said a man and woman were screaming. The man appeared to be drunk. Officers responded and the two parties separated for the evening.

May 25, 10:28 p.m.

A woman called the police on the nonemergency line. She screamed into the phone and then hung up. Dispatch requested an officer to respond to tell her not to do that. Officers went to her residence and her roommate told them she had gone on a walk a couple of hours ago.

May 26, 6:20 a.m.

Officers received a report of a homemade camper in the desert. They met Nevada Highway Patrol there and detained one person. NHP officers left the camper in the desert and planned to come back later and get it.

May 26, 8:09 a.m.

An ambulance was dispatched to help a 70-year-old man who wasn’t breathing. Four minutes later he had a pulse; he was still unconscious, but he was breathing.

May 26, 8:47 p.m.

Officers received a report of a large pile of glass on Wyoming Street near an intersection. The streets department was contacted and sent the street sweeper to clean it up.

May 27, 4:08 p.m.

A man called the police and said he saw two male juveniles outside smoking marijuana. Officers responded and gave them a “friendly reminder” about the rules of smoking in public.

May 27, 6:51 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man blocking traffic to change a tire. He told the police that children had put rocks in the roadway and his tire blew when he drove over them.