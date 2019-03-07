Police Blotter, March 7

Feb. 26, 12:48 a.m.

Officers received a report of four juveniles who stole a bottle of RumChata from a store. They were wearing jeans and sweatshirts.

Feb. 26, 7:44 p.m.

The police department assisted on an emergency call. A male hiker was separated from his group and lost. He was also dehydrated.

Feb. 27, 1:26 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of four subjects who were fighting. They responded and detained one of the subjects. They attempted to locate another subject who was said to like hiding at the football field.

Feb. 27, 6:32 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a 35-year-old man carrying a leaf blower and a weed whacker that he had taken out of someone’s yard. The man told them he was doing work for someone else. They took him to the homeowner so they could work things out.

Feb. 27, 1:52 p.m.

Someone reported to the police that a small child had been locked in a vehicle for more than an hour. The vehicle was running. Officers responded and determined that everything was OK. The child was 11 years old and waiting for mom to get off of work.

Feb. 28, 4:10 a.m.

Officers received a report of an accident involving two tractor-trailers. They responded and found it involved an 18 wheeler and a delivery truck. They were no injuries but both vehicles sustained significant damage.

March 1, 7:41 a.m.

Officers warned a bicyclist about riding on a sidewalk.

March 2, 9:35 a.m.

A man called the police and said the fence around his business had been cut so people could fit through. He said there was a bike there, which he said was suspicious. Officers responded, and the caller said there was no damage to his property. Officers attempted to contact the owner of the property adjacent to the caller.

March 2, 9:43 a.m.

A man called the police and said music was playing so loud in another unit it was rattling his walls. Officers responded and spoke with the man’s neighbor, who said there was no noise and the people in that unit were out of town.

March 2, 8:53 p.m.

A man called the police and said he heard something hit his window. He said there was a round hole in it and it looked like it was shot with a BB gun. Officers responded and found the projectile had not entered in the home. The homeowner said he had no idea who would do such a thing as he had no enemies.

March 3, 12:15 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone had vandalized property with eggs and toilet paper.

March 3, 5:12 p.m.

Officers received a report of someone who left the emergency room with an IV attached. The person was wearing jeans and a hospital gown.

March 4, 11:43 p.m.

Officers received a report of a student who was not going to school.