Police Blotter, March 1

Feb. 20, 8:44 a.m.

Officers observed two subjects smoking marijuana outside. They told the officers that it was senior skip day, and there would be lots of kids outside of school. Approximately 24 minutes later, the juveniles were released to their parents.

Feb. 20, 10:34 a.m.

Officers received a call about a sick kitten.

Feb. 20, 11:22 a.m.

Officers responded to a report that someone was putting boxes in another person’s recycle bin. Approximately 18 minutes later the items were removed, and the subject was told recyclables cannot be left in town without a business license, “not even in big green bins.”

Feb. 20, 3:53 p.m.

A Nevada Department of Wildlife officer came to the police department to speak with an officer about a homeless camp with someone living in a truck camper and possibly a dead animal. He wanted an officer to go with him to check on it.

Feb. 21, 4:04 p.m.

The school police called the police station and said that a tip about a school threat was left on their anonymous tip line. A male student advised another student that he had “easy access to weapons” and could “easily create” a school shooting. He told his friend that if he was not at school the next day it was “because he had committed a crime, armed.” He also told his friend that his father was a police officer and had taught him how to shoot. The school resource officer said that he would respond and ask for assistance as needed.

Feb. 22, 3:30 p.m.

Officers received a call from Metropolitan Police Department that a kidnapping victim had called them and said that he was kidnapped in Boulder City on U.S. Highway 93 north, when the suspect’s vehicle broke down. The suspect, who is the victim’s boss, then got into the victim’s car, drove into Las Vegas and would not let him go. The victim was physically assaulted.

Feb. 23, 11:50 a.m.

Officers received reports that a woman had broken into a man’s house, stolen his phone, and then drove away. Approximately half an hour later, the man called and said that he had found his phone and it was not taken. He was “very sorry.”

Feb. 23, 12:49 p.m.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Boulder City Parkway, for going 20 miles per hour under the speed limit. The driver was lost and trying to find Roberto’s.

Feb. 23, 8:24 p.m.

Officers detained a man and his vehicle after receiving notice from the Nevada Highway Patrol to watch for him . They were on the phone with the father of a woman who had sent him a text message with a picture of a fat lip and saying that he had punched her and threatened to slash her tires and kill her when they arrived in Fernley, Nevada. The father also stated that she had told him the man had hit himself in the face the night before to show bruising if questioned. Both parties denied medical assistance and the incident was handed over the Mojave County Sheriff’s Office.

Feb. 25, 8:23 a.m.

A man called and said that the mother of his children was beating them with a wooden brush and she had been drinking. Contact was made with the children’s grandfather, who would respond to the location. CPS arrived on scene approximately two and a half hours later.

Feb. 26, 1:36 p.m.

Officers received a report that gas had been stolen from someone’s vehicle. It happened three times in the past and most recently the night before. Officers determined that someone had been stealing gas when the vehicle was parked on the street and in the alley. There were no witnesses and no camera coverage. The owner requested extra patrol.

Feb. 26, 5:51 p.m.

Officers received a report that flames were coming from a warehouse. Approximately 15 minutes later, the fire department found that a tire was on fire. Water was on the fire two minutes later.