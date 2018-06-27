Police Blotter, June 28

June 19, 5:16 a.m.

A man called to say that there were numerous juveniles outside his door, threatening him and trying to get in.

June 19, 6:30 a.m.

Someone reported the smell of rotten eggs out the back window of a fast food restaurant.

June 19, 6:32 p.m.

Officers received reports of two men and a woman fighting. Officers reported that the suspects had thrown punches and there was verbal fighting. They cited the woman for disorderly conduct.

June 20, 4:11 p.m.

Officers received a report that a red sedan was on fire in front of a business. Nevada Way was closed, with the road blocked at Wyoming and Arizona streets. Seven minutes later, water was on the fire.

June 20, 5:11 p.m.

Someone called the police with questions about staging a protest.

June 20, 8:55 p.m.

A man called the police and said he had seen a white vehicle pull up, and there were two males hiding in the bushes and looking into yards off of River Mountain Avenue near Adams Boulevard. The white vehicle drove away, but the guys were still hiding in the bushes.

June 21, 12:07 a.m.

Officers received a report of two vehicles that left the park with drunks in them who were throwing glass.

June 21, 1:13 p.m.

A 16-year-old girl came into the lobby of the police department to ask questions about having other people in the car when she drives.

June 21, 7:47 p.m.

A woman called and said that her friend was in a vehicle with a man she didn’t know. It was possibly prostitution related. She said that her friend was very scared and thought the driver was taking her through Boulder City. She was able to ping the cellphone and found it was near Nellis Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95 and then in Henderson. The police advised her they would contact Metropolitan and Henderson police departments.

June 21, 8:52 p.m.

A caller reported that there was a coiled rattlesnake against the front door. The snake was taken to the desert and released.

June 22, 9:55 a.m.

Officers received a report that an approximately 30-year-old man had fled from a store with a bottle of alcohol after he tried to purchase it with an EBT card, and it didn’t go through. Some of his friends called the store and said they were going to pay for the stolen item.

June 22, 7:56 p.m.

Someone called dispatch and reported a number males and females screaming in a residence. The caller wanted them to stop. One female was detained; she lied to officers about her name because she was a wanted subject.

June 23, 7:46 a.m.

A woman called and said that her dogs had locked themselves inside of the gray Maserati inside her garage. The car was running. The dogs were able to unlock the door “per her command.”

June 23, 4:01 p.m.

Officers warned a driver about parts of his vehicle falling off without his “apparent knowledge” while he drove down the street.

June 23, 8:16 p.m.

A woman called and said that a brown snake was in her pool. She didn’t know what kind it was. About 30 minutes later, she said the snake was caught in the skimmer and she would call back when it came out. She called back about 24 hours later and said that snake was back in the pool swimming around. It was a baby rattlesnake, and the officers relocated it.

June 24, 9 a.m.

Officers received a report that a naked man was hanging out in a drainage tunnel that crosses the highway from Colorado Street. He was not exposed to where traffic could seem him, but bicyclists would be able to. Officers warned the subject, and he left the area.

June 24, 8:53 p.m.

A man called and said that his shed had been broken into; a saw and some other items were missing.

June 25, 5:21 a.m.

A woman called the police and said her vehicle had been stolen. Several hours later she called back and said she had found it. It had been towed.