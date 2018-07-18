Police Blotter, July 19

July 10, 7:56 a.m.

A woman called and said that when she got into her car she realized that two of her tires had been slashed.

July 10, 8:21 p.m.

Officers responded to reports of six shots in the area near the Boulder Dam Credit Union. The officers did not hear anything when they arrived. Another caller said someone at the next house over was setting off fireworks. Officers spoke with the homeowner, who admitted to shooting off three bottle rockets that were left over from the Fourth of July. They told him that this type of fireworks is illegal in Clark County. He said he did not have any more and apologized for lighting them.

July 11, 12:15 a.m.

Officers received a report that a man had texted his friend and said he was going to jump off the bridge. The National Park Service had been told his car was impounded by the Boulder City Police Department. They advised that they were out with a possible subject on the highway.

July 12, 12:58 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was making threats and throwing things at an administration building. They discovered he was a transient from Arizona, who was throwing water bottles and acting erratically.

July 12, 9:01 p.m.

A man came to the police station and said he had been robbed at gunpoint the night before and needed help. Thirteen minutes later, Emergency Aid of Boulder City was on its way to help him.

July 12, 10:33 p.m.

A woman called and said the valve to her toilet exploded and she needed help turning the water off.

July 13, 12:50 p.m.

A caller reported that a rattlesnake was under a box in the backyard.

July 14, 12:37 a.m.

The fire department received a call from a neighbor who could hear a fire alarm and smell something burning. The door to the residence, however, was not hot. Three minutes later the police responded. Officers found an unconscious man on the living room floor. Almost a half an hour after receiving the call, the fire department gave the all-clear.

July 14, 9:03 a.m.

Officers received a report that two men and one woman were locked in the bathrooms. The caller said there were weird odors coming from the room, possibly narcotics.

July 14, 7:54 p.m.

Officers received a report about two men arguing. One had a knife and the other had a brick. Approximately seven minutes later, they found one man had pulled a box cutter on the other man, who then picked up a brick. The fight was over money for a room. Both parties denied medical and neither wanted to press charges.

July 14, 8:57 p.m.

Several callers reported hearing gunshots. Officers investigated but were unable to find anything.

July 14, 9:21 p.m.

The fire department responded to a call that the top of a residence was on fire and the homeowner was going outside with the hose. They determined that the fire started in the palm trees in the backyard.

July 14, 10:36 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of a child floating in a flooded drainage ditch. About 14 minutes later, he was reunited with his sister.