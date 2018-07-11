Police Blotter, July 12

July 3, 1:27 a.m.

A man called and said his neighbor had put a hole through his fence and wrote on his vehicle with a marker. He was acting erratic. Officers detained the suspect almost 15 minutes later.

July 3, 5:22 p.m.

Officers received a report that the victim of a cat bite was in the emergency room. They determined the family cat had bit the victim, who just wanted to make sure there was no allergic reaction to the bite.

July 4, 1:37 p.m.

Officers received a report of a woman who was yelling, screaming and chasing people through a park. They determined she was homeless and warned her regarding the disturbance.

July 4, 1:49 p.m.

Officers received a report of about a neighbor yelling at people and telling them not to park in front of her apartment. She had put chairs and orange cones with notes for no parking in the spot. Officers advised her that it was a public road and she could not do that. She told them she understood and said it would not happen again.

July 4, 5:35 p.m.

The police department reported that there was a large amount of smoke coming from a home. They did not know if the residents were there. The fire department found that a bush was on fire next to the house. They contained the fire to the exterior of the house.

July 4, 7:39 p.m.

Officers received a report that a red pickup truck almost hit multiple people. They detained one person and all the vehicle occupants denied medical attention.

July 4, 7:57 p.m.

A man called and said he had just returned home after being gone for five days. When he arrived home, he found that his neighbors had moved his car out of his space and parked their vehicle in it. They were currently not home.

July 4, 10:48 p.m.

Officers received a report of a brush fire at a park. They could not locate it. Four minutes later, they determined that a juvenile on a bike and a male on foot had lit a bush on fire, and it had been put out.

July 5, 7:36 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of a possible illegal shooting. They determined the subject had been shooting a BB gun with a 6-year-old. They advised the person to pack up and go home.

July 6, 3:07 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of skateboarder who failed to yield. The man was detained and asked the officers to shoot him because he wanted to die.

July 6, 2:58 p.m.

A caller reported that a large item was about to blow over the wall near a house. Two minutes later, officers spoke with the homeowner about a large tent structure in their backyard that was hanging over the back wall and looked as if it was going over to blow over the wall into the roadway.

July 7, 4:27 p.m.

A woman called and said a man in a truck had tried to take the neighbor’s trailer. She confronted him and he sped off. She called back and said the owner told her he had sent someone to pick up the trailer.

July 8, 11:52 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a set of dentures that were found.

July 8, 3:54 p.m.

Officers received a report that a vehicle hit a wall, and the driver was limping away.

July 9, 9:15 a.m.

A man called the police and said he had some issues he wanted to discuss. He said someone was probably planning an attack on him because he supports President Donald Trump and is pro police. He also said someone was taking pictures of his garage that morning.